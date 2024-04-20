Rescue helicopter winches unwell man from cruise ship

A CRUISE ship passenger has been winched from the vessel off the coast of Newcastle and flown to hospital after suffering a medical condition on board.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a cruise ship about 20 nautical miles east of Newcastle on Saturday, April 20.
The team on board the chopper was told the man was suffering from a serious medical condition and required a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and a doctor to be winched onto the ship.
The medical team stabilised the man, who was then winched into the helicopter and flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the aircrew and medical team praised the cruise company for ensuring the emergency mission could be undertaken safely.
Separately, just before midnight on Friday, April 19, the Westpac chopper was called to Hawks Nest to help a woman who had suffered serious burns from a fire.
She was treated at the scene by the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for specialist treatment.
