Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Rescue helicopter winches unwell man from cruise ship

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 21 2024 - 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rescue chopper was called to the ship on April 20. Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service
The rescue chopper was called to the ship on April 20. Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

A CRUISE ship passenger has been winched from the vessel off the coast of Newcastle and flown to hospital after suffering a medical condition on board.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.