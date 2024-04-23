Public Service Association members working hard for their state and future Advertising Feature

Our members stand shoulder to shoulder with one another, honouring our past and building our future. - PSA General Secretary Stewart Little

Child protection workers at Edgeworth maintain a 125-year Public Service Association of NSW (PSA) tradition of fighting for their rights. Picture supplied

On April 18 2024, child protection workers at Edgeworth Community Services Centre held a stop-work meeting to demand their place of work be saved from closure and that they be properly paid and supported for their vital role in protecting the state's most vulnerable children.

The child protection workers at Edgeworth are members of the Public Service Association of NSW (PSA) and are continuing a 125-year-old tradition of demanding a better deal for themselves and on behalf of the people of the state who depend on a well-funded, independent public sector.

In 1899, a small group of public sector workers met in an office in Sydney to form what they called an association dedicated to preserving the pay and conditions of the public servants in what was then the colony of NSW.



In the ensuing 125 years, the group morphed into one of the most powerful unions in the state.

In that time it has overturned the ban on married women working in the pubic sector, fought for equal pay and earned regular pay rises and improved conditions, such as flexible work, for its members.

In the past year the union's campaigning has won permanent positions for its members in schools, many of whom had languished in insecure, temporary roles for more than a decade.



The PSA has pressured the state government to reverse its disastrous prison privatisation agenda, bringing Junee Correctional Centre into public hands from next year.

The fight goes on. For example, the union is currently fighting for better pay and conditions for the Sheriff's officers who play a vital role in the state's court system and the special constables who protect state infrastructure such as Parliament and Government House.

PSA members are all over NSW. They are in the state's schools, operating our prisons and Youth Justice facilities and are on the ground in national parks.



They are found in offices in cities and in our state forests.

They run our TAFE colleges and universities and are in disability group homes.

In the Hunter, PSA members are in the high-pressure Police Radio centre, as well as the Service NSW call centres throughout the valley and the Office of State Revenue in Maitland.

"PSA CPSU NSW members work hard for the state," said the union's General Secretary Stewart Little.

