Hunter public school students deserve better funding to address inequities

ETU members proudly powering the future as region transitions to renewables Advertising Feature

ETU members are ensuring that Newcastle and the Hunter Valley keep the steady heart of power generation in NSW beating, as they transition the region to renewable energy sources.

These regions have long been a vital source of power generation for NSW, from coal mining in the early 1800s to the commissioning of coal-fired power stations from the 1960s.



For over a century, the region has been a key industrial hub of New South Wales, attracting high-skilled workers to unlock its natural resources, and providing jobs with good wages and conditions, long fought for by union members.

Now, as the region evolves to harness cleaner, greener renewable sources of power like solar, wind and hydro, ETU members find themselves at the centre of the transition.



While existing forms of power generation face retirement and decommissioning over the coming decade, electrical workers are already ushering in a booming new era of technology in their place.



ETU members will be instrumental in building and setting up new offshore wind farms off the coast, hooking up new solar farms to the grid and building some of the largest new battery storage projects in Australia.



ETU members will increase self-sufficiency in the solar supply chain through the government's recently announced SunShot Solar Hub, making solar panels right here on Australian soil, where the technology was first invented.

If we get this right, this region will be become a renewable energy superpower, the envy of the rest of the country. And if members stick together, the region will provide great jobs with good wages and conditions, creating benefits that flow through to the families and communities that live work and play there.

Union members have a responsibility to make sure that these emerging industries respect and value the workforce that underpins them, long into the future.



In the recent past ETU members stood strong, particularly in Newcastle and the Hunter against NSW Liberal Government attacks on public ownership of our energy networks during the 'Stop the Sell-off campaign'.



Their efforts, supported by other union members, showed how connected ETU members are to the industries in this region, and how important it is to keep essential electrical assets in the hands of the people.

Through the decades we have fought to protect and strengthen these industries, and make sure they provide for the workers and their communities.



The transition to renewable energy is no different.



If we use our collective power once again, we will ensure that these growing industries, powered by ETU members, look after ETU members in return.

