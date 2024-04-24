CBus, created by workers, for workers, celebrates 40 years service in 2024

RTBU NSW standing up for Hunter commuters by calling government to account Advertising Feature

RTBU NSW is committed to addressing shortcomings in government planning over recent years by building and maintaining our transport here, keeping transport in public hands, and prioritising the safety of commuters. Picture supplied

The union says government privatisation, outsourcing and mismanagement has impacted the transport system negatively and that commuters and workers deserve better. Picture supplied

After over a decade of poor transport management and planning, our transport system in the Hunter and across the state finally needs to be prioritised, by increasing commuter services and ensuring future transport projects are built locally.

Rail Tram and Bus Union National Vice President and President of Hunter workers, Leanne Holmes, said Hunter commuters and workers deserve better, which is why the union is calling for change after having seen first-hand what privatisation, outsourcing and mismanagement does to the transport system.

"Over recent years, we have seen bus services and stops axed, rail services cut, and poor government planning combined with the government's decision to fight against common sense and safety has meant the region still hasn't got access to the new fleet of trains that were meant to be delivered years ago," Ms Holmes said.

"The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) NSW has been fighting alongside local commuters to improve services in the Hunter, especially in adding in extra services so people can easily get from A to B."

RTBU Branch Secretary, Alex Claassens, said the New Intercity Fleet, currently at Kangy Angy undergoing vital safety upgrades, was a classic example of poor transport planning.

"Rather than build the new fleet of trains here in Australia and consult with experts, the former NSW Government tried to cut corners by going overseas and purchasing off the shelf trains," Mr Claassens said.

"The RTBU NSW won its fight for modifications to the fleet, but a lot of pain and money could have been saved if the government did the right thing by workers and commuters in the first place.

"We've seen similar issues on our regional train fleet. The RTBU is now fighting to ensure the sleeper carriages are maintained following a decision by the former Liberal Government to axe them.

"Building and maintaining our transport here, keeping transport in public hands, and prioritising the safety of commuters and workers is crucial and we'll continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that happens."