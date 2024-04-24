TWU focused on creating safer, fairer, more sustainable industry for all

On this May Day, members of the Transport Workers' Union (TWU) including the Newcastle and Northern NSW sub-branch are celebrating a monumental achievement - the passing of transport industry reform through Federal Parliament and soon into law.
This marks a significant turning point not only in New South Wales, but throughout Australia. The legislation will ensure a powerful voice for transport workers, that deadly industry pressures are addressed and provide job security.
For over two decades, TWU members fought tirelessly through convoys, vigils, protests, sit-ins, lobbying, industrial action, petitions, inquiries, and international solidarity efforts. Their unity and dedication follow in the footsteps of May Day's courageous predecessors.
One notable success of their efforts was the establishment of safety charters with retail giants Coles and Woolworths, ensuring supply chain safety. However, the passage of these reforms signifies a broader victory, setting the stage for comprehensive changes in the transport industry.
With the legislation's approval, TWU members are not resting on their laurels. Instead, they are doubling down on their commitment to set decent standards within the industry.
As the new laws take effect, discussions within the industry will resume and efforts to enforce safety standards will be intensified.
The focus now shifts towards other major clients like Aldi, who are urged to prioritise safety in their transport operations supply chain.
The TWU remains resolute in its mission to create a safer, fairer, and more sustainable industry for all transport workers.
This May Day serves as both a celebration of past achievements and a call to action for the ongoing struggle for justice, dignity and safety in the workplace. TWU members stand united, ready to continue their fight for a better, safer and securer future for themselves and their industry.
1 July 2024 marks Cbus Super's 40th anniversary since its establishment in 1984.
In the 1980s Cbus's founding members and unions saw inequality in the retirement system and were determined to change it.
They had a better idea: giving workers a say in the way that capital was invested for their futures to achieve an adequate retirement free from worry of going without.
They fought for this reform, from the shop floor, site by site, workplace by workplace - to benefit union members and working people generally.
Cbus was established after a decisive advance by the building unions to convert a wage increase into superannuation.
From Cbus's first members contributing $9 a week in 1984, 40 years later Cbus has grown to 910,000 members with $90 billion funds under management and a solid track record of investment performance.
As at 31 January 2024, the default investment option, Growth (MySuper), has averaged an annual return of 8.89% since inception.
Despite its size today, staff and management at Cbus haven't forgotten where they came from and why they are here.
"We are proud to be one of Australia's leading industry super funds, providing superannuation and income stream accounts to our hard-working members," a spokesperson said.
"We are a fund tailored to our members' circumstances and needs.
"Our insurance model was considered innovative in 1984, because it provided affordable insurance for workers in a dangerous industry - insurance that was otherwise prohibitively expensive for working people.
"To this day, it continues to be an affordable scheme that takes account of the nature of the building and construction industry, providing financial security to members and families in difficult times."
Cbus has a proven track record of investing back into our local communities - supporting industries that are important to members and creating better retirement outcomes.
A wholly owned entity of Cbus Super, Cbus Property is a national integrated property investor and developer, with major investments and developments in the commercial office, residential and retail sectors across Australia.
By investing in the building and construction industry through Cbus Property, Cbus has delivered strong long-term returns for members and created thousands of jobs.
"Our continued commitment to investing in the real economy means we believe we'll be an active participant in affordable housing and the decarbonising economy," the spokesperson said.
In this anniversary year, Cbus thanks its founding members, unions and leaders for their vision, hard work and lasting legacy.
Their collaboration improved, and continues to improve, the lives of working people in this country.
"We will continue to evolve, lead, advocate and create value from the strong foundation and vision that was created four decades ago," the spokesperson said.
To find out more, visit cbussuper.com.au
Our members stand shoulder to shoulder with one another, honouring our past and building our future.- PSA General Secretary Stewart Little
On April 18 2024, child protection workers at Edgeworth Community Services Centre held a stop-work meeting to demand their place of work be saved from closure and that they be properly paid and supported for their vital role in protecting the state's most vulnerable children.
The child protection workers at Edgeworth are members of the Public Service Association of NSW (PSA) and are continuing a 125-year-old tradition of demanding a better deal for themselves and on behalf of the people of the state who depend on a well-funded, independent public sector.
In 1899, a small group of public sector workers met in an office in Sydney to form what they called an association dedicated to preserving the pay and conditions of the public servants in what was then the colony of NSW.
In the ensuing 125 years, the group morphed into one of the most powerful unions in the state.
In that time it has overturned the ban on married women working in the pubic sector, fought for equal pay and earned regular pay rises and improved conditions, such as flexible work, for its members.
In the past year the union's campaigning has won permanent positions for its members in schools, many of whom had languished in insecure, temporary roles for more than a decade.
The PSA has pressured the state government to reverse its disastrous prison privatisation agenda, bringing Junee Correctional Centre into public hands from next year.
The fight goes on. For example, the union is currently fighting for better pay and conditions for the Sheriff's officers who play a vital role in the state's court system and the special constables who protect state infrastructure such as Parliament and Government House.
PSA members are all over NSW. They are in the state's schools, operating our prisons and Youth Justice facilities and are on the ground in national parks.
They are found in offices in cities and in our state forests.
They run our TAFE colleges and universities and are in disability group homes.
In the Hunter, PSA members are in the high-pressure Police Radio centre, as well as the Service NSW call centres throughout the valley and the Office of State Revenue in Maitland.
"PSA CPSU NSW members work hard for the state," said the union's General Secretary Stewart Little.
"Our members stand shoulder to shoulder with one another, honouring our past and building our future."
There's never been a more exciting time for manufacturing in the Hunter.- AMWU NSW & ACT Acting State Secretary Brad Pidgeon
Australian manufacturing has suffered through consecutive Liberal governments.
We rank last in the OECD when it comes to manufacturing self-sufficiency, producing only 68% of what we use.
We need to seize our opportunity to rebuild a strong domestic capability - to produce quality transport and energy infrastructure and to create secure, sustainable jobs.
At long last, Federal and State Governments are taking steps in the right direction, and it's important we get this right.
The NSW Government has announced the beginning of the procurement process for replacements of the Tangara fleet of suburban passenger trains by March 2027, with a focus on achieving a 50% domestic manufacturing rate within the contract. This fleet should be built by skilled workers and apprentices right here in the Hunter, delivering quality-built trains and jobs for Hunter workers.
A vital element of ensuring a strong and sustainable future for the manufacturing industry is training the workers of tomorrow. The Federal Government is investing in 480,000 fee-free TAFE courses to get the next generation of Hunter manufacturing workers in the classroom and on the tools.
The $1 billion Solar Sunshot program will also see funding for the development and manufacturing of solar infrastructure in the Hunter. Currently, a measly 1% of our solar panels are made here in Australia. With almost half a million new solar systems installed each year, this funding will mean lower consumer costs and secure jobs in the Hunter.
On April 11, the Albanese Government announced the Future Made in Australia Act, which will be instrumental in bringing manufacturing back onto Australian shores, transforming our energy grid, revitalising renewables manufacturing here in the Hunter, and securing a greener future for our planet.
"It's been a long time in the making, but as the leading union for manufacturing workers, we welcome the announcement from the Albanese Government," AMWU NSW & ACT Acting State Secretary Brad Pidgeon said.
"For too long, Australian workers have been denied the opportunity to participate in renewables manufacturing and the development of a vital sovereign capability.
"We grow things here, we dig things here, and it's about time we start building things here too. There's never been a more exciting time for manufacturing in the Hunter, and there's never been a more exciting time to be a member of the AMWU."
After over a decade of poor transport management and planning, our transport system in the Hunter and across the state finally needs to be prioritised, by increasing commuter services and ensuring future transport projects are built locally.
Rail Tram and Bus Union National Vice President and President of Hunter workers, Leanne Holmes, said Hunter commuters and workers deserve better, which is why the union is calling for change after having seen first-hand what privatisation, outsourcing and mismanagement does to the transport system.
"Over recent years, we have seen bus services and stops axed, rail services cut, and poor government planning combined with the government's decision to fight against common sense and safety has meant the region still hasn't got access to the new fleet of trains that were meant to be delivered years ago," Ms Holmes said.
"The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) NSW has been fighting alongside local commuters to improve services in the Hunter, especially in adding in extra services so people can easily get from A to B."
RTBU Branch Secretary, Alex Claassens, said the New Intercity Fleet, currently at Kangy Angy undergoing vital safety upgrades, was a classic example of poor transport planning.
"Rather than build the new fleet of trains here in Australia and consult with experts, the former NSW Government tried to cut corners by going overseas and purchasing off the shelf trains," Mr Claassens said.
"The RTBU NSW won its fight for modifications to the fleet, but a lot of pain and money could have been saved if the government did the right thing by workers and commuters in the first place.
"We've seen similar issues on our regional train fleet. The RTBU is now fighting to ensure the sleeper carriages are maintained following a decision by the former Liberal Government to axe them.
"Building and maintaining our transport here, keeping transport in public hands, and prioritising the safety of commuters and workers is crucial and we'll continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that happens."
