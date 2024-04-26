Elevating your TV viewing experience Advertising Feature

NSW Colour TV believes in personal one-on-one service. You can find them at 171 Maitland Road.

Understanding television can be challenging, but the television screen specialists at NSW Colour TV are here to help.

Locally owned and operated, NSW Colour TV started in 1975 with the arrival of colour TV in Australia.

"We kicked off back then in Denison Street at Hamilton," company founder and director Danny Grant said.

"I think I was probably the first person doing domestic supply and installation of colour TV in Newcastle as a one-man-band type of operation. The biggest screen back then was 18 inch. Things have changed.

"Having said that, servicing the customer's need was always the major focus for us and that's never changed."

Over its 48 years of operation, NSW Colour TV has developed an enviable reputation for excellent service, friendliness, and connection with customers.

"Customers appreciate our thoroughness, and our technicians don't leave until a client knows how to use the product properly," Danny said.

"TV is complicated for older people, and we have learned that service is probably more important than price," Danny said.

They offer special concessions for seniors, can advise on the most easy-to-use remotes, and help connect hearing aids to the TV.

"We go to the customer's house, set it up, do all the in-house service, install the brackets and do the cabling. We can even take away your old TV," Danny said.

"It's something I know a lot of customers appreciate and something they pass on to others via word-of-mouth recommendation.

"In fact, that has been at the core of how we advertise over the years and reflects the relationship we have with our clients, both domestic and commercial."

NSW Colour TV stocks a wide range of high-quality screens at its Mayfield location, including brands like LG and Sony, demonstration models, and second-hand screens that cycle out of the commercial side of its business.

"We do a lot of trade-ins from clubs, pubs, and motels, and we need to move them on, so we offer them for sale to the domestic market," Danny said.

"Trade-ins are very popular, both in the domestic and commercial areas. It's like buying a new car - if your old set is in good condition and you want to upgrade, we give discounts off the new product."

NSW Colour TV will come to your house and give you a no-obligation, no-cost demonstration if you want to buy a new set.