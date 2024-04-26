Ex The Block contestants offload Merewether reno for almost $2m, including the cutlery

AFTER a 10-month renovation and whirlwind decision to ditch their plans to operate their Merewether home as an Airbnb, former The Block contestants Maxine Stokes and Karstan Smith are set for their next chapter.
The couple recently sold their coastal-inspired reno at auction within its guide of $1.9 million to $2 million after a bidding war between two registered parties.
Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns is still on the hunt to find a buyer for an investment property he bought in Merewether in 1996.
The $3 million property was set to go under the hammer on April 11 however, a new auction date has been set.
One of Newcastle's most prominent period homes is back on the market with a revised price guide.
Colliers Residential Newcastle listing agent Anthony Merlo took over the listing of Fettercairn on Lindsay Street in Hamilton this week with a guide of $2.9 million.
The relisting of Fettercairn follows the recent sale of another one of the Hunter region's classic period homes.
Kiora in Morpeth has new owners almost 150 years after it was originally built for the town's former mayor in 1879.
A house in North Lambton has cracked the $2 million barrier and set a benchmark for the sale of a residential property in the suburb in the process.
The renovated four-bedroom home smashed the suburb record after it sold for $2.1 million.
And, according to selling agent George Rafty, they bought it without even setting foot inside the home.
At the other end of the spectrum, a run-down Mayfield cottage in its original condition has fetched a devilish sum at auction.
The house sold for $666,666 after competitive bidding from buyers ranging from first-home owners to investors.
If you're on the hunt for a property in Lake Macquarie, or love to peek inside some of the best homes on the lake, take a look at these six listed for sale.
They're all open for inspection this weekend, including one newly listed in Bonnells Bay that is tipped to break the suburb record.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
