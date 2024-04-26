Bathroom troubles: Gut-brain interaction targeted for IBS treatment

Anna Davidson spends longer in the bathroom than most people, which can be hard to explain to others.
"Sometimes people say 'why were you taking so long in there'," Miss Davidson said.
She spoke about this with a laugh, but her condition is a tough one to live with.
She was diagnosed with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) at age 12 and chronic constipation at 17.
"I've learned to live with it. I've realised that everyone's bodies are different," she said.
Miss Davidson, of The Hill in Newcastle, shared her story to mark IBS Awareness Month.
The 23-year-old was involved in a University of Newcastle study last year that examined exercise to treat symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders such as IBS.
The university is calling for more people with these conditions to participate in eight weeks of free exercise sessions.
The research project, run by a team of researchers, is funded through the Centre of Research Excellence in Digestive Health.
Exercise physiologist Jacinta Durney, who is working on the project for her PhD, said gastrointestinal disorders were linked to "gut-brain interaction".
"There's a lot of research behind exercise being beneficial to mental health, but not so much research looking at these specific disorders," she said.
The study will examine whether a set program of exercise changes symptoms.
An exercise physiologist will supervise sessions three times a week for about 30 minutes, involving aerobic and high-intensity interval training.
The study is open to people with functional gastrointestinal disorders, including functional dyspepsia as well as IBS.
It has previously been shown that bowel movements are more frequent and colon transit more rapid in physically active people.
Miss Davidson said the program showed her that "improving my diet and working out frequently had a positive impact on my bowel movements".
"I've found that staying active really helps, and stress is a trigger [for symptoms]," she said.
The Gut Foundation says about 20 per cent of Australians experience IBS symptoms such as discomfort, pain, cramping and bloating.
The condition involves excessive flatulence, severe constipation and chronic diarrhoea.
Women are three times more likely to experience IBS than men.
Miss Davidson, who moved to Australia from the US in 2020, said "it hasn't always been easy to cope with work and study".
She had learned to "listen to my body".
"When I was 12, I didn't go to the bathroom for 17 days. I ended up in hospital for tests to see if any major organs were being affected," she said.
"At that time in my life, I was going 10 days without going to the bathroom. So I didn't think 17 days was that big of a deal.
"When I told my parents, they took it seriously."
More recently, she would "generally go to the bathroom every four to five days".
"While participating in the study, I got that down to every three to four days."
She said "keeping positive" about her condition helped.
"I've lived with it for so long that it's another part of my everyday life," she said.
The study seeks people over 18 with diagnosed "functional gastrointestinal disorders" or specific gut symptoms.
For information, contact Dr Emily Cox on 4985 4515 or emily.cox10@newcastle.edu.au.
