Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Northstars lose in a shootout after earlier victory

MM
By Max McKinney
April 28 2024 - 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northstars import Matthieu Desautels takes the puck forward against Sydney Ice Dogs at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday. Picture supplied
Northstars import Matthieu Desautels takes the puck forward against Sydney Ice Dogs at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday. Picture supplied

The Newcastle Northstars have suffered their first loss of the Australian Ice Hockey League season, beaten in a penalty shootout by the Sydney Ice Dogs on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.