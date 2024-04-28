Northstars lose in a shootout after earlier victory

The Newcastle Northstars have suffered their first loss of the Australian Ice Hockey League season, beaten in a penalty shootout by the Sydney Ice Dogs on Sunday.
In mixed weekend fortunes, the Northstars defeated 2022 premiers Canberra Brave 6-2 in the nation's capital on Saturday before going down 6-5 to the Ice Dogs.
The Northstars led for majority of the match against the Brave after Wehebe Darge scored the only goal of the first period.
Francis Drolet bagged a double, while Hamish Powell, Aiden Wagner and Beau Taylor also found the back of the net.
On Sunday, Drolet was at it again, scoring one of Newcastle's three goals in the first period. Wehebe Darge scored one of the others to become the outright competition-leading goal-scorer. He has netted 12 in six games.
Newcastle led 3-2 heading into the second period but Dmitri Kuleshov struck twice to complete a hat-trick and put the Ice Dogs in front 4-3.
In a huge third quarter at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, both sides scored but it was Pat Nadin's double that helped the home side level at 5-5 and send the game into overtime. But it was not to be for the Northstars, who failed to find the net in the shootout.
The results leave Newcastle as outright leaders of the Rurak Conference after six games. Melbourne Ice, who lead the Hellyer Conference, are the only other side who remain unbeaten in 2024. Newcastle have a double-header at home next weekend, hosting the Melbourne Mustangs on Saturday before the Sydney Bears on Sunday.
