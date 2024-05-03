Super alternative for purchasing property - Burgess Thomson Lawyers Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist with all legal issues involved with purchasing property via a SMSF. Picture supplied

Many Australians aiming to accumulate wealth for retirement consider putting their superannuation to work by investing in property.

If you have at least $300,000 in superannuation, or are a couple with combined super of at least $300,000 it may be worth looking at setting up a Self Managed Superannuation Fund (SMSF).

However, it is important to understand the rules, costs and risks.

"A SMSF can be set up by individuals or couples enabling them to roll over their combined super balances into one fund and invest in property," according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"Once the funds are rolled over into a SMSF bank account, they can be used to purchase a property.

"It is also possible to borrow up to 80% to fund the purchase from a number of lenders and there are specialised mortgage brokers for SMSF lending.

"Using a SMSF in this way allows you to use your super to invest in property which can provide an income stream for your retirement and capital gains, with the property held in a structure which has many tax benefits."

Burgess Thomson can assist with all aspects of purchasing property using a SMSF.

"Depending on your situation, it may make sense," James said.

"However, given the complexity of the process, it is important to obtain expert legal and financial advice before exchanging contracts.

"You have to comply with the rules and if borrowing for the purchase, a bare trust must be setup to hold the asset."

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.

Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates, Will Disputes

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law.

His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

James has over 20 years experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. He holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and service their needs during what can sometimes be a stressful time.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said.

"Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."