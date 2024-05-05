Go Vita Thornton helping customers stay well to achieve their potential Advertising Feature

For the team at Go Vita Thornton, helping customers in the Hunter and throughout Australia achieve optimal health and fitness is the primary goal. Pic supplied

When it comes to reputable and effective health supplements and herbal medicines, as well as tasty and nutritious whole foods and ingredients, Go Vita Thornton is your one-stop health and fitness superstore.

Founded in 2007 by champion amateur bodybuilder Mark McEntyre, Go Vita Thornton has been helping customers achieve optimal health and fitness goals for over 17 years.

His tightknit team of four boast over 30 years of experience, passion and dedication to the health and fitness industry.

They offer an extensive range of products including general health vitamins, practitioner 'only' supplements and herbal formulas.

Go Vita Thornton caters to a wide range of customers - from the very young to the elderly and everyone in between - and stocks a huge range of health products, many unique.

They include children's vitamins, electrolytes, mushroom blends, bone broths, sea moss, detox products, wholefoods, superfoods, pre-made meals, gluten free, grain free bread, cereals, raw desserts, Paleo, Keto, vegan, natural nut butters made on site, natural shampoo/conditioners/soaps, meal replacements, protein powders, sports supplements, weight loss and bodybuilding supplements.

Go Vita Thornton also has an in-house naturopath - Natalie Connors - available for daily consultations for a wide range of health-related issues.

These include allergy testing, digestive issues, skin conditions, weight loss programs, cancer/chemotherapy support, vitality/energy support, longevity and anti-ageing programs, pregnancy and preconception programs, hormonal support, support for mental health issues, general and chronic health conditions.

"Our team members are extremely passionate and have extensive knowledge," says Mark, a Maitland local who enjoyed a celebrated amateur bodybuilding career which included being crowned 2003 Overall Mr Australia before embarking on Go Vita Thornton,

"There is a minefield of products out there, and it can be confusing, but our team remove that confusion to ensure customers receive the most suitable and effective products and services tailored to their individual health and fitness goals.

"We also offer a high level of professionalism, confidentiality and discretion when discussing sensitive health-related topics or issues."

Many of Go Vita Thornton's services are unique.

"For example, we have our own nut butter machine and produce a huge range of nut butters on-site - almond butter, peanut, cashew etc.

"We have an extensive range of vitamins - all the main brands, Herbs of Gold, Fusion, Nutrivita, Organic Road, and others.

"We stock whole bulk foods, nuts seeds, different ingredients for cooking."

Gut health is a big issue for Mark who believes many mainstream foods are simply not nourishing.

"Many modern foods actually impede digestion and absorption in the lower intestine which in turn can lead to everyday maladies," he said.

"We stock a range of nutrient-dense foods which aim to break that cycle of malnourishment paired with tailored dietary programs.

"As well as that we can assist on the sport side of thing - from the recreational type man or woman who just wants to get in shape, to the elite - with muscle recovery, muscle growth, testosterone levels, female hormonal issues.

"Ultimately we want to help people stay well and achieve their potential."

With winter fast approaching the team at Go Vita Thornton have an array of supplement options to ensure the immune system is optimised and well prepared to deal with any potential viruses.

"Furthermore if someone is unfortunate enough to fall ill we have supplements to help support the recovery process, to have you back on your feet as soon as possible," Mark added.

Go Vita Thornton holds a Super Tuesday sale each month.

To find out more and get some great savings, call in on May 7 this month to Shop 7, Thornton Shopping Centre on Taylor Avenue.