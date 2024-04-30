YumboRama delivering tasty home style meals made with heart and soul Advertising Feature

Food is fundamental. - YumboRama founder and owner Richard Vidler

YumboRama meals are delivered both chilled and frozen, prepared and packed the same day they are delivered, later that afternoon. Picture supplied

For the past few years, YumboRama has provided customers in the Newcastle, Hunter, Lake Macquarie, Central Coast and Port Stephens regions with hearty and healthy, home-style heat-and-eat meals, all made locally and fresh, from YumboRama's commercial kitchen premises in Broadmeadow.

YumboRama founder and owner Richard Vidler explains that "meals are delivered both chilled and frozen, prepared and packed the same day they are delivered, later that afternoon.

"Our menu is extensive and covers everything from our hand-made brisket pies and sausage rolls to a roast lamb baked dinner," he said.



"Plus, there are many salads and soups, a blueberry cheesecake tart or sticky date pudding. Everything is made by us, on-site, at our Newcastle kitchen."

YumboRama is a local cottage business and everything is done with heart and soul.

"Most heat and eat meal delivery companies are based in Sydney or interstate, and primarily they deliver frozen meals," Richard said.



"Listening to our customers, we know that this is not what folks want. They much prefer a local, home-style approach, with the option to have many meals delivered freshly chilled."

Meals can be ordered online or over the phone, making YumboRama easily accessible for all.

"Our delivery radius is within 90 minutes from our base in Broadmeadow and we deliver everything ourselves," Richard said.



"Nothing is contracted out. Our delivery drivers are local university students, and they will happily unpack meals straight to your fridge and freezer. Deliveries will arrive between 4pm and 6pm, so from our kitchen to your home, by our wonderful team, all in the same day."

"It comes back to offering personalised service the old-fashioned way. The kind of service that came with corner shop customer care.



"As a young lad growing up in Waratah, I remember what it was like having corner stores, and I like to think we bring much of that sentiment and care, to what we do here at YumboRama."

Yumborama is also focused on offering great value. With My Aged Care funding in place, most meals will only cost folks from $3 to $5 once the 70% meal subsidy is applied. All they need to get a Home Care Package recipient started is a referral from their HCP Agency.



"It's that easy, and we can start delivering meals the same week," Richard said.

When asked what he enjoys about working within the local community, Richard replied: "The interaction with our customers. The friendships we can build, and knowing we make a difference to many folks' lives. Food is fundamental, and good food made with heart and soul can turn a person's life around in so many ways."