Food is fundamental.- YumboRama founder and owner Richard Vidler
For the past few years, YumboRama has provided customers in the Newcastle, Hunter, Lake Macquarie, Central Coast and Port Stephens regions with hearty and healthy, home-style heat-and-eat meals, all made locally and fresh, from YumboRama's commercial kitchen premises in Broadmeadow.
YumboRama founder and owner Richard Vidler explains that "meals are delivered both chilled and frozen, prepared and packed the same day they are delivered, later that afternoon.
"Our menu is extensive and covers everything from our hand-made brisket pies and sausage rolls to a roast lamb baked dinner," he said.
"Plus, there are many salads and soups, a blueberry cheesecake tart or sticky date pudding. Everything is made by us, on-site, at our Newcastle kitchen."
YumboRama is a local cottage business and everything is done with heart and soul.
"Most heat and eat meal delivery companies are based in Sydney or interstate, and primarily they deliver frozen meals," Richard said.
"Listening to our customers, we know that this is not what folks want. They much prefer a local, home-style approach, with the option to have many meals delivered freshly chilled."
Meals can be ordered online or over the phone, making YumboRama easily accessible for all.
"Our delivery radius is within 90 minutes from our base in Broadmeadow and we deliver everything ourselves," Richard said.
"Nothing is contracted out. Our delivery drivers are local university students, and they will happily unpack meals straight to your fridge and freezer. Deliveries will arrive between 4pm and 6pm, so from our kitchen to your home, by our wonderful team, all in the same day."
"It comes back to offering personalised service the old-fashioned way. The kind of service that came with corner shop customer care.
"As a young lad growing up in Waratah, I remember what it was like having corner stores, and I like to think we bring much of that sentiment and care, to what we do here at YumboRama."
Yumborama is also focused on offering great value. With My Aged Care funding in place, most meals will only cost folks from $3 to $5 once the 70% meal subsidy is applied. All they need to get a Home Care Package recipient started is a referral from their HCP Agency.
"It's that easy, and we can start delivering meals the same week," Richard said.
When asked what he enjoys about working within the local community, Richard replied: "The interaction with our customers. The friendships we can build, and knowing we make a difference to many folks' lives. Food is fundamental, and good food made with heart and soul can turn a person's life around in so many ways."
To enquire phone 0452 190 470 or visit www.yumborama.com.
Customers appreciate our thoroughness and our technicians don't leave until a client knows how to use the product properly- Danny Grant
Understanding television can be challenging, but the television screen specialists at NSW Colour TV are here to help.
Locally owned and operated, NSW Colour TV started in 1975 with the arrival of colour TV in Australia.
"We kicked off back then in Denison Street at Hamilton," company founder and director Danny Grant said.
"I think I was probably the first person doing domestic supply and installation of colour TV in Newcastle as a one-man-band type of operation. The biggest screen back then was 18 inch. Things have changed.
"Having said that, servicing the customer's need was always the major focus for us and that's never changed."
Over its 48 years of operation, NSW Colour TV has developed an enviable reputation for excellent service, friendliness, and connection with customers.
"Customers appreciate our thoroughness, and our technicians don't leave until a client knows how to use the product properly," Danny said.
"TV is complicated for older people, and we have learned that service is probably more important than price," Danny said.
They offer special concessions for seniors, can advise on the most easy-to-use remotes, and help connect hearing aids to the TV.
"We go to the customer's house, set it up, do all the in-house service, install the brackets and do the cabling. We can even take away your old TV," Danny said.
"It's something I know a lot of customers appreciate and something they pass on to others via word-of-mouth recommendation.
"In fact, that has been at the core of how we advertise over the years and reflects the relationship we have with our clients, both domestic and commercial."
NSW Colour TV stocks a wide range of high-quality screens at its Mayfield location, including brands like LG and Sony, demonstration models, and second-hand screens that cycle out of the commercial side of its business.
"We do a lot of trade-ins from clubs, pubs, and motels, and we need to move them on, so we offer them for sale to the domestic market," Danny said.
"Trade-ins are very popular, both in the domestic and commercial areas. It's like buying a new car - if your old set is in good condition and you want to upgrade, we give discounts off the new product."
NSW Colour TV will come to your house and give you a no-obligation, no-cost demonstration if you want to buy a new set.
For more information, call (02) 4957 8355 or visit australiancolourtv.com.au.