Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Harsh sentences alone won't end the violence against women

By Letters to the Editor
May 2 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2018 Reclaim the Night march in Newcastle highlighting violence against women. Picture by Marina Neil
A 2018 Reclaim the Night march in Newcastle highlighting violence against women. Picture by Marina Neil

WHAT an excellent analogy your editorial ('Enough is enough': more than a chance', Opinion 29/4) makes between responses to violence against women and other acts of violence such as one-punch assaults.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.