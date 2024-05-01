Harsh sentences alone won't end the violence against women

What's caused this latest shift in society? Why do we now finally care enough about women for this to be, momentarily, front page news? Why have the hundreds of other violent deaths not been enough? While I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth, if it means social change, I'm sceptical that the men in power (yes, we still live in a patriarchy) really understand this change needs more than harsher sentencing and a few extra lines in a high school textbook.

