Statement family living in large home with sublime ocean and lake views

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
This masterfully created four-bedroom home can be described in just two words - family perfection.
The internal layout is layered in luxury and wastes no space, flowing across two expansive levels, with living areas on each level and two of the homes' bedrooms fitted with an ensuite bathroom.
The main living zone is a vast open plan space, featuring a gourmet kitchen with a butler's pantry and bi-fold doors that open wide to connect indoor living with an outdoor paradise, complete with a stunning concrete pool.
Well-considered and masterfully built, families will thrive in this outstanding property.
A cul-de-sac address, a huge 1050sqm landholding, and a view of the ocean and lake elevate the home further, and the garden is alive with well-established plants, including two dragon trees and a mature pandanus palm.
Zoned for sought-after Floraville Public School and near some excellent shopping and dining precincts, the location is as impressive as the home.
"This really is a beautiful statement family home designed for premium living and entertaining," listing agent Anthony Di Nardo from Agency: Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"It showcases both lake and ocean views from upstairs and an oversized entertainment area with a luxurious pool.
"It's a great home for large families, with four spacious bedrooms, and in a premium cul-de-sac address just moments to quality schools, shops, the ocean and the lakeside."
The chef's kitchen features Caesarstone surfaces finished in "Buttermilk', a mirrored splash back to give the illusion of more space, and a butler's pantry.
Open plan living features a large gas fireplace and three sets of bi-fold doors, blurring the line between indoors and out.
The four large and robed bedrooms come with bamboo flooring, including a sunken master suite with direct access to a view-swept balcony.
Luxe bathrooms feature floating vanities and spacious showers, main with a deep bathtub, and limestone tiles in the top-floor bathrooms.
An oversized entertaining area and a poolside pergola make outdoor living an occasion and the pool with travertine surrounds forms a dazzling backdrop to alfresco dining.
Automatic double garage with extra driveway parking and internal access completes the picture.
