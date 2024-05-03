Large family home where contemporary living meets luxurious resort bliss

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Welcome to your own slice of paradise at 16 Toohey Crescent, Adamstown Heights.
This exceptional tropical resort-inspired modern home invites you to indulge in a lifestyle of luxury and tranquility.
Boasting five spacious bedrooms, multiple living spaces, two generous sized bathrooms and separate powder room, a games room, and a resort-style pool and entertaining area, this residence offers the perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation.
Step inside and be greeted by a world of elegance and style.
The open-plan layout seamlessly integrates the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a harmonious flow that encourages effortless entertaining and comfortable family living.
"The property is an ideal family home, with five bedrooms, multiple living spaces and abundant storage," listing agent Michael Edwards from Shiels+Co said. "
"The location close to shops, sporting fields and schools zones only add to the family appeal."
