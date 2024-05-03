Ultra-convenient affordable inner city living with huge entertainment area

2 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
A viewing of this delightful apartment will quickly showcase the convenience, ideal for a single or couples' abode.
Ideally positioned in the Perkins and King building of the very popular stage one of the "East End" development completed by Iris Capital in 2021.
This apartment offers 116sqm of combined living and balcony entertaining space and features one of the largest balconies in the development with recessed covered alcove areas, providing perfect protection for all weather.
High set glass sliding doors provide impressive light penetration and seamless interaction between both bedrooms and the delightful living area to the balcony.
Additionally, there are two common access garden courtyards for those wanting a little more space to relax and entertain with friends.
A pleasant and inviting décor palate is enhanced by quality finishes and detailing such as shadow lined ceilings, recessed alcoves for blinds.
The timber flooring, kitchen and bathrooms all combine to enhance the overall impression of the apartment on inspection.
The East End precinct provides all of your shopping and social pleasantries with Woolworths, Artisanal Cellars, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants and beaches, just moments away.
"As some buyers now have concerns about higher floor lift locations, its first-floor access would allay any of those fears," Mr Merlo said.
Secure parking with adjoining storage cage coupled with light rail and bus transport accessibility makes this apartment a must to view if looking for affordable inner city living.
