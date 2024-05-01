'The world is my oyster': What's next for Jets striker Sarina Bolden?

Sarina Bolden was not sure what the future held but appeared open to all options after capping a stunning season by scooping the Newcastle Jets' major awards on Tuesday night.
The award treble came after Bolden joined the Jets as a late-season signing in round seven and led the club to their first finals appearance in six seasons.
The 27-year-old sharpshooter produced 14 goals, including a hat-trick against Brisbane Roar, and nine assists in 20 matches.
Bolden is contracted to the Jets for another season but is believed to have attracted overseas interest with a break-out campaign.
"I want to keep playing exciting football," Bolden said on Tuesday night when asked what was next.
"I love Newcastle so much. I think the world is my oyster right now ... we'll see about next year."
The Jets' A-League Women's (ALW) season finished in Melbourne on Sunday in disappointing fashion after they succumbed to premiers City 6-0 across a two-legged semi-final.
But Bolden said there was plenty to celebrate in "a great season" after Newcastle broke attendance records in 2023-24, claimed their first-ever finals win and went on a club-record four-match winning run.
"We wished we could've been able to [go further] but City is a very good team and they've got a lot of backing, so there's always next season," Bolden said.
"I'm a big believer in celebrating the big and small moments, especially with this team, what we've achieved. I couldn't have done it alone. Everyone chipped in."
Jets coach Ryan Campbell expected Bolden to be in the mix for an ALW All Stars team to play Arsenal in Melbourne on May 24.
"We've got a few players that you'd say performances over the season they did well and maybe enough to go in with a shout, but there's a lot of good players," Campbell said.
"Sarina's probably competing with players like Cortnee Vine to be attackers in that squad and it's a tough gig to do that.
"I'm not sure how they choose it. Tash Prior is someone who I think has had a really good season as well, so you'd think she'd be in and around it as well."
