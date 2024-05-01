Veteran has never been fitter but says top-grade return only stopgap

Va Talaileva has never been fitter but the two-time Anderson Medal winner insists his return to playing first grade is only temporary.
The 43-year-old started and starred for Beaches in their 69-7 loss to premiers Maitland on Saturday.
The coach stepped up due to injuries to senior forwards Toa Havea (knee) and Hayden Gavin (ankle) and the departure of Josh Havea to the Wildfires.
"In all the years I have played, this is the fittest I have been," Talaileva said. "As you get older, you look after you body more. I am doing all the little things. Ice baths, stretching, gym, eating right ... and always ask the man above for his blessing.
"It is good being out there. I get a better idea on what we need to work on, particularly at the set pieces and breakdown. I will continue to fill in until the senior guys are back."
Talaileva's commitment to Beaches meant he could not watch his 19-year-old son Phil play off the bench for Eastwood in first grade against the Hunter Wildfires at No.2 Sportsground.
** Wildfires teenager Brendan Palmer has his own cheer squad. Members of the colts team painted the letters of his name on their chest and performed a routine as he ran on to the ground for first grade against Eastwood.
Palmer responded by scoring a try in the corner in front of them.
** Wanderers could not have scripted a better way to celebrate the club's centenary.
Veteran fullback Luke Simmons kicked a late penalty to beat arch rivals Merewether in front of 3000 at No.2 Sportsground on Anzac Day.
Then 300 attended a centenary lunch on Saturday, where club legend Angelo Agresti launched a book to mark the milestone.
Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns and New Zealand sevens legend Eric Rush were the special guest and were outstanding.
However the stars of the afternoon were Agresti, Jack Robinson and Robert Hanks, who delivered passionate accounts on what it meant to play for the Two Blues.
** Hunter Wildfires junior representative teams were part of a march past before the NSW Waratahs clash with the Chiefs at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.
