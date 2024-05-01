Toohey's News: the big recruiting decision the Knights must get right

Of the young halfbacks with NRL experience, few have more potential than Melbourne back-up Jonah Pezet, who is off contract at the end of next year and will be looking to move on if Jahrome Hughes continues to block his path. Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury last weekend, Pezet will be hotly pursued. Whether the former Knights junior, once viewed as Mitchell Pearce's likely successor, would entertain returning to his old club where his father Troy worked in recruitment is unclear.