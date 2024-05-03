Sanctuary Place tailors support to your needs making you feel right at home Advertising Feature

The team at Sanctuary Place believe all Australians should have the opportunity to live in a safe, secure, and dignified home regardless of their circumstances and provide company built and managed shared homes. Picture supplied

Many NDIS participants pride themselves on being independent.



They mightn't need the high level of support that comes with Supported Independent Living (SIL), but would still benefit from some extra assistance.



This can make finding secure and affordable housing difficult through normal channels.

That's where Sanctuary Place comes in.

From the moment you link in with Sanctuary Place, you are supported.



From finding a suitable home, to moving in, and ongoing check-ins, Sanctuary Place is with you.

Not just a house



Sanctuary Place homes feature everything you need to get the most out of life.



"Our company built and managed shared homes, are brand new, fully furnished, and located in key areas around Newcastle, The Hunter, Maitland and surrounding areas, meaning that you can be where you need to be," Michael Mason, Founder of Sanctuary Place, said.

Your new home welcomes you with a fully equipped kitchen, ready for your next creative food experience, an inviting lounge room to relax with your fellow occupants, if you choose, or you can use any of the numerous breakaway areas.

At the end of the day, retreat to your furnished, private and lockable bedroom, many with their own spacious ensuites.

"Sanctuary Place prides itself on making the transition to our home as smooth and stress-free as possible, listening to and supporting you throughout the process," Michael said.

Support does not stop when you move in



Sanctuary Place staff place great focus on following up once you move in.



Weekly wellness checks ensure continued connection and an opportunity to discuss your needs, goals, and safeguard occupant compatibility.

"We work with you to understand what you want and what your goals are," Michael said.



"Whether it's needing support with transport, household tasks, life skills or meal preparation, our dedicated team of support workers will work with you on an individual basis to succeed."

Your success is our success



Over the past seven years, Sanctuary Place has listened to and modified their offerings to the ever-evolving world, so that they are able to tailor services to your individual needs.

