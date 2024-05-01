Carnage - environment groups declare war on government over habitat clearing

The Lower Hunter is losing biodiversity and conservation land at a rate not seen for a century.
It comes as the state's environment lobby declares war on the Minns government for backflipping on promises to enhance biodiversity protections.
"The Minns Labor Government came to power promising to "stop runaway land clearing" and "fix the biodiversity offset scheme ", The Alliance for Nature NSW, which represents 220 member groups, said in a statement.
"The government also committed to doubling koala populations in this state. These critical reforms have been delayed and ignored, with concerning indications that some members of the Minns Cabinet are seeking to water down or simply not enact these election commitments."
A controversial 858-lot Minmi Estate residential subdivision on Newcastle's western fringe was approved despite significant community and council concerns about urban sprawl and environmental destruction.
Last month, City of Newcastle was threatened with the loss of its planning powers if it did not place a planning proposal for 505 Minmi Road on public exhibition.
Proponents for both projects argue they will provide a much needed boost to the state's housing supply.
The NSW Nature Conservation Council has also raised concerns about the loss of biodiversity and habitat associated with the construction of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and a 21-kilometre gas pipeline from Killingworth to Hunter Power Project at Kurri.
Hunter Community Environment Centre coordinator Johanna Lynch said the region's region's environment and communities were already paying a high price for the housing and renewable energy infrastructure boom.
Any even more biodiversity could be lost if environment protection laws are not urgently updated.
"Community members are fed up with contesting developments because NSW environment laws fail to prevent the destruction of essential bushland corridors and threatened species habitat," she said.
Premier Minns must get out of the way and let the Environment Minister and NSW Cabinet get on with the crucial task of updating our biodiversity protection laws."
The Alliance for Nature said that, on a statewide level,, vegetation had degraded to the point where it can only support 30 per cent of the biodiversity it could before British colonisation. More than half (29 million hectares) of all native forest and woodland vegetation in NSW has been lost.
"Habitat clearing is, alongside climate change, the most significant threat to species in NSW, the worst ranked state in the country for protecting and restoring trees," the alliance said.
"Since coming to Government in 2023, around 95 000 ha of land and 100 million trees will have been lost, stripping wildlife of their homes and releasing over 7 million tonnes of carbon each year - more than every household in Sydney. Clearing of native vegetation is fundamentally in conflict with action to achieve a safer climate than the current trajectory predicts."
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the government's commitment to the environment has not wavered.
"In 12 months we have strengthened environmental protection laws and have introduced the Climate Change Act," she said.
The government is finalising it's response to the Ken Henry review into the Biodiversity Conservation Act and the native vegetation provisions of the Local Land Services Act, tabled in Parliament last year.
"The response will address our election commitments, including fixing our biodiversity offsets and stopping runaway land clearing.
In addition, the government has committed a record $59 million into the NSW Landcare enabling program, which will support more on ground activities in sustainable agriculture and improving native vegetation management on private lands.
The Alliance for Nature has called on the government to immediately commit to measures to prevent biodiversity loss. These include:
