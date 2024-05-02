Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Coalfields challenge for Newcastle RL premiers after first loss in 12 months

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 2 2024 - 11:55am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Jayden Butterfield tackles Wests' Steve Widders at Harker Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland's Jayden Butterfield tackles Wests' Steve Widders at Harker Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry has challenged Newcastle Rugby League's two-time defending premiers to lift against Coalfields rivals Cessnock after a 16-match winning streak came to an end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.