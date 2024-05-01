Students face steep learning curve as season in danger of slipping away

COACH Sam Berry does not expect University to be at their best for another month but knows the Students need to start winning if they are to repeat their play-off appearance of 2023.
The Students lost experienced trio Dane Sherratt, Dylan Heins (retired) and Toa Havea (Southern Beaches) from the side which finished fourth last season.
The late addition of former Wildfires Onewai Tai (fly-half), Taulogo Lalaga (centre), Roydon Miller (No.8) and Tom Taylor (prop) and former Samoan back-rower Frances Ieremia has made up for the talent drain.
However, it is taking time for the fresh faces to get used to the way the Students play.
They went down 26-11 to Maitland in the opening round before losses to Merewether (28-19) and Hamilton (48-22).
"With the six players we lost, we have picked up five. That is why we have been a little slow out of the blocks," Berry said.
"We were going to be struggling talent-wise after losing those guys. Now we have the same amount of talent.
"The difference is that last year's team had been together for two years.
"It is taking the new guys a while to get used to the way we play. Some of the players didn't come in until round two and it is taking us a while to catch up.
"Francis does shift work and only plays every second week. He is handy when we have him.
"They are all good individuals but we need to play as a team.
"It is such a hard comp. Hamilton missed out on the semis last year and they have reloaded with 10 new players. We need to get a win or two in the next two weeks against Beaches and Wanderers.
"Last year we got wins early and kept rolling along. This season, if you lose most of the first five rounds, you have to win 80 per cent of the next 10 games to make the finals."
University played with 13 men for 60 minutes against the Hawks after Taylor and winger Darcy Chewings were sent off.
Taylor faced the judiciary Wednesday night on a striking charge. Chewings is suspended for a week after receiving two yellow cards.
Hooker Corey Davis is also out with an ankle injury but centre Josh Meads (calf) may return off the bench on Saturday against Beaches.
