Veteran Newcastle tradie pleads ignorance about $2.3m company collapse

By Donna Page
May 13 2024 - 5:30am
Peter Diamante in 2013.
VETERAN Newcastle electrician Peter Diamante has been stripped of his qualified supervisor certificate due to the multimillion-dollar collapse of his former Warabrook firm, Mailec Electrical.

