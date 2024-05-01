Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Carjacker 'mortified' to discover baby girl asleep in backseat

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 2 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced at Belmont Local Court on May 1. File picture
The man was sentenced at Belmont Local Court on May 1. File picture

A CARJACKER knew he had "f***ed up" when he discovered a baby was sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle he had just stolen at Lake Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.