That elusive Australian panther's been everywhere, man

The particulars also included a "very nice zebra" and a couple of wildebeest, a parade of camels (the male of which was said to have had an awful "temper" by which, it was meant, he bit someone), a llama in harness, spotted hyena and (bear with me cat people) two 18-month-old lion cubs that went for 150 pounds, as well as a five-year-old lioness and another lioness in cub. A leopardess with no tail (bitten off, the article had it) went for five pounds, a pair of jaguars from South America, bound for the Zoological Gardens in Regents Park.