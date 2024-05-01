Seven Days in League: Read it and weep as Scomo launches new book

HOW good is rugba league on Anzac Day?
The Last Post, the national anthems, the big crowds ... but in particular the commemorative jerseys. The kit designers come up with all manner of of creative concepts to honour our brave servicemen and women.
And all great value at just $159.99 apiece.
But sometimes the Anzac strips are a bit confusing for yours truly (it doesn't take much, to be honest).
I find myself wondering why the Cowboys are wearing South Sydney socks as they take the field for their clash in Melbourne.
Then I realise it's actually the Bunnies in disguise as Royal Australian Navy sailors, minus the silly hats.
The new look can't camouflage another stinker of a performance in a 54-20 pizzling.
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien dismisses a Daily Telegraph report claiming that Jackson Hastings and Will Pryce have been involved in a dust-up at training, saying: "It's a slow news week if we're reporting about that."
Shaking his head, AOB adds: "It's a non-event, really ... there was no punches. It was a push and shove."
Fair enough. Could happen in any workplace. Believe it or not, even rugby league journalists have been known to lose their you-know-what from time to time, especially if they've been on the squirt.
But of course nobody would want to read (or write) about that.
I CATCH some comments from Dragons coach Shane Flanagan as he discusses his team's upcoming derby clash with his former club, the Sharkies.
"It's not about me," Flanno says. "I don't care about me and I don't want it to be about me. I want it to be about the team and the club."
Yeah sure, Flanno. It's a bit late to be playing that card after you've already tossed up: "I won a comp there. I don't think they've won one since, have they?"
SPEAKING of the Sharkies, it's good to see their recently renounced No.1 ticket-holder, Scotty from Marketing, has popped back up again, after keeping a low profile of late.
Poor Scotty. He used to love loitering in the dressing rooms at Shark Park, banging on the esky lid and pretending to sing the team song whenever they had a win.
These days I can only assume he's too busy doing Pentecostal church-type things to get to the footy. Anyway, he's been out and about trying to flog his new book, entitled: Plans For Your Good: A Prime Minister's Testimony of God's Faithfulness.
Sounds like a cracking read. Where can I get a copy?
In spruiking this likely bestseller, the former Member for Honolulu declares that he's forgiven his haters.
"So, I move on," he says. "I forgive them and I don't carry any bitterness from it all. I really don't."
That's nice but, to be honest, I can't say the feeling is mutual.
AFTER Seven Days exclusively revealed last week that Manly prop Matthew Lodge has undergone a mysterious Ricky Ponting-style makeover, former rival Andrew Fifita calls him out on social media.
"Congrats on the greatest comeback since Darren Lockyer," Fifita posts.
Lodge replies: "If chicks can get their lips done, fakies etc, the boys can get the hair back. Play on."
Fair point, but I just hope whatever is now attached to the top of his melon was humanely euthanised.
FORMER Knight Tex Hoy is diplomatic about his departure from Hull FC after helping Castleford to a 40-0 win against London Broncos on debut for his new club.
"I'm probably disappointed in myself following my time there - I don't think I played my best footy at Hull," a candid Tex admits.
"I had great relationships there and I've got nothing against the club. They went in the direction they thought was best and I wish them well in the future."
It's good to see Tex has been to Hull and back and taken it in his stride.
FORMER pro surfer Matt Hoy has a slightly different take on his young bloke's move from Hull.
"No structure, no systems, chopping and changing, playing mind games," Matt declares. "Good way to coach a team.
"The match review panel should be charging [Hull FC mentor] Tony Smith for his shit coaching."
