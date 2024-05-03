Eraring's owner has all the power in energy extension negotiations

I often ride my scooter directly onto the light rail down to Honeysuckle and ride over to Marketown via Steel Street, but that has become very difficult in recent times. It's become dangerous to ride along Steel street because of the lack of ramps and the uneven condition of the dirty pathway so I fear the journey now. All over Newcastle there is a need for more ramps and repair and in the years previously the ramps were called "pram ramps" and they served a great purpose. Now they could serve the disabled well too if there were enough of them.