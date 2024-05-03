A record breaking Newcastle Food Month draws to a close

A record number of hospitality industry participants helped to make the 2024 Newcastle Food Month the most successful in its four-year history.
There were 60 Feature Events this year, and 54 venues participated in the Plate Date deals. Both attracted a record number of participants.
More than half of the events were sold out, with cafes, restaurants and pubs also reporting a significant increase in Plate Date sales, suggesting that diners are looking for good value in these challenging times.
"While we consider all previous years to be successful, 2024 seemed a coming-of-age year, with many more people aware of Newcastle Food Month, planning and purchasing tickets in advance," co-organiser Louise Maher told the Newcastle Herald.
"We were also thrilled with the increased corporate partnership support from within the business community, led as always by the City of Newcastle Special Business Rate funding."
There are many success stories: the sold-out crowd at Ravella (formerly 48 Watt St) for Ravella x Alfie's Perfect Match, for example, where 140 guests partied the afternoon away, and other sold-out events at Customs House (Jimmy Joans Comes to Town), Harrison's Food & Wine (The Flavours of the Basque Region) and The Flotilla (A Night With Bistro Molines at Flotilla).
Newcastle Food Month's signature event, Le Diner en Blanc, attracted more than 600 people to a secret location which, they discovered on the day, was the University of Newcastle.
Official hotel partner Crystalbrook Kingsley reported a marked increase in visitors during Newcastle Food Month.
"Newcastle Food Month has been an outstanding success for our hotel, with a sold-out event in Roundhouse and over 700 people opting for breakfast with our Plate Date offer," Crystalbrook Kingsley general manager Josquin Crepelliere said.
"However, our high tea collaboration in Ms Mary with local business Icky Sticky Patisserie was the standout.
"We hosted 12 high teas over the month, nearly all sold out, with a total of 1200 bookings."
Maher says planning has already begun for next year's Newcastle Food Month.
"Newcastle is in such a great phase of culinary evolution, and while it is a pleasure for us as organisers to create and manage the event, it has been very gratifying to work with such a creative and energised group of chefs, cafes, restaurants and pubs. Bring on 2025!"
