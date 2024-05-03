Could Newcastle's median house price soon reach $1 million?

CoreLogic's monthly Home Value Index report released this week revealed house values in Newcastle and Lake Macqauire are edging closer to the $1 million mark.
House values in the region increased 1.1 per cent in April to hold a median of $927,629.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said Newcastle house prices are just 0.7 per cent away from posting a nominal recovery to new record highs.
It is arguably one of the most admired homes in Lambton and it now has a new owner.
Cartrefle recently achieved the second-highest result for the sale of a residential property in the suburb when it sold with Belle property Newcastle
The sale comes as another one of Newcastle's finest period homes hit the market.
Merewether House, which is well-loved for its striking glassed conservatory turret dining space, is on the hunt for a new owner three years after it was last sold for $2.25 million.
At the other end of the scale, a World War II-era Nissen hut in Kurri Kurri is on the hunt for a buyer, with the selling agent pitching it as a potential renovation project to transform it into a quirky Airbnb.
Set on a 619-square metre site, the property is listed with a guide of $375,000 to $410,000.
Also in Kurri Kurri, The Station Hotel Motel has sold for a huge sum after six gaming machines were added back into the deal.
The property initially had a guide of $2 million to $2.5 million however, it included no gaming machine entitlements at the time when it hit the market in August.
A luxury home on an acreage in Hunter Valley wine country has also achieved a significant sale price.
The 114-acre Springfield in Lovedale sold for an undisclosed sum understood to be close to $6 million after a 14-month campaign led by Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett.
A planning policy allowing multi-storey apartment buildings to be built on rezoned land around nine train stations in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is underway.
The changes mean developers can apply to build eight-storey buildings within 400 metres of the train station.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
