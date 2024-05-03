The Newcastle mates sleeping rough to be first in line at Musos Corner on 'May the Fourth'

It was 6am when the builders on the apartment tower on the site of the old Musos Corner shop in Newcastle West started up the machinery for the day's work. At that hour of the day, it sounded like an earthquake.
The traffic bollards were dragged out into the road, and a few trucks were rolling around. One of the builders saw a young guy sleeping in his car across the street outside the new Musos Corner, which moved into the former Spotlight building in Newcastle West in 2022.
They tapped on the window.
"You've got to move your car," they said and slipped the kid a $20 note to cover parking for the day in the lot next door. Then, the tradie walked over to the swag, pitched between two shopping trolleys on the footpath.
"Hey, mate?" they said. There was a small shuffle and something like a "grr" sound from inside.
"Do you want me to wake him up?" the kid said.
"If you could," said the tradie.
"Sam!" the kid said, "We need to move the car."
"What?" the body inside the swag said.
The kid dangled the line: "They're paying for parking."
"Yeah, all right!" Sam said, suddenly perking up. That's so nice of them!"
"They could have just made us pay ourselves," the kid, Phoenix, told me later that day. "But they looked after us."
Since Sam arrived on Wednesday, the builders have kept an eye on the boys' makeshift camp outside the renowned local music shop. They make sure their gear is safe when the boys duck off for a coffee in the morning, and help where they can. The boys call them "actual legends".
"They have been so nice," Phoenix said, "They're like, you know what, we'll help these boys out."
Phoenix has been sleeping in his car since Monday. The boys have a band together (Cardboard Castles - their four-piece indie rock outfit - is playing at the Newcastle Hotel on May 23), and, in Sam's words, they're both "crazily, stupidly passionate about music".
They have been sleeping rough in the pouring rain, woken every morning by the earthquake of construction work going on over their heads, for almost a week because inside that shop there are two rare guitars that were too good to let go. And they're going for a steal.
The Musos Corner May the Fourth sale has become an institution of the city's music scene. Each year, for one day only, the store all but gives away a collection of unique musical instruments and recording equipment that would, on any other day, be worth thousands.
The rules are simple: you have to shop in-store, and there are no layaways or holdovers. Some of the most valuable pieces might be squirrelled away, so you have to know where to look. And it's first come, first served.
For more than a decade, young musicians like Sam Collins and Phoenix Munroe have woken up in the smallest hours to line up outside the shop, or camped for days just to be the first in line.
This year will be Sam's third camping out. His swag belongs to a mate who thought he could use the comfort, but he forgot to include the poles, so Sam had to improvise.
"I had to rig up a couple of trolleys as supports," he said, "It's pretty good. It keeps it up. It's actually so cosy in there. It's so nice."
Hey took a year off last year, but the pair were determined to be first in line when May 4 rolled around again. A year or two back, Sam arrived three days out and was still 13th in line. The last time he was out, he arrived a week before the sale and was first, but lost his spot in the interim and was relegated to 10th. No one was beating them this year.
"I've been here for so long now, I think if I leave and come back and somebody else is here, I'm just gonna be done," Collins said.
The boys are exhausted. But they're beaming. A friend brought a new camp chair for Phoenix when his was knicked one night. Sam has been driving for Uber Eats and Phoenix has already submitted all his assignments. They feel like they've crossed the hump and are on the downhill stretch now. They spend the days playing guitars, jamming, talking about gigs that are coming up.
Phoenix moved to Newcastle when he was 19 for the music scene. He's in his mid-20s now and studying audio-engineering, and feels like the city is opening up for him. Cardboard Castles has been around for about three or four years, he said. He and Sam had spent time writing songs together before they started playing any of them, but they released a single last year called Fist Fight before taking a short hiatus to travel.
When they both found themselves back in Newcastle, the started lining up gigs.
"It's good man," Phoenix said, "We're both focusing heaps on it. Our bassist is helping us a bunch in landing spots to rehearse ... we're getting some good connections coming through. It's nice, like, you might as well follow your passions."
Sam smiles wide when he talks about the passersby who have dropped in for a chat, and looked out for them. The tradies who chipped in for parking were legends, he said.
"Everyone looks out for each other," he said, "That's why it's so good when you do get here early. It's like a little commune for a week and we just hang out and play guitar and talk shit - it's always such good vibes.
"We're all the same kinds of people, you know. Only people who are crazily, stupidly passionate about music are going to line up out the front of a music shop for days."
Phoenix has been vlogging the week on his Instagram account. He didn't expect there would be much to record, but he's been overwhelmed by little interactions with mates and strangers passing by.
"Really cool things are happening," he said.
The famous sale begins on Saturday.
