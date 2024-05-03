Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mitch Barnett set for first game back in Newcastle as a Warrior

By Robert Dillon
May 3 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warriors prop Mitch Barnett is still close mates with a host of Newcastle players. Picture Getty Images
Warriors prop Mitch Barnett is still close mates with a host of Newcastle players. Picture Getty Images

MITCH Barnett never had a chance to bid farewell to the Newcastle Knights fans who cheered for him in 126 NRL games over the course of seven seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.