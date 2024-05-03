Violence against women: a moment of national reckoning

Although there were several positives to come from the Cabinet meeting, there is concern it did not go far enough, and at least some of what was announced was already in train. Some commentators are concerned the meeting did not include commitments that address the role alcohol plays in fuelling men's violence against women and children. Others questioned the efficacy of the Leaving Violence program, noting earlier iterations of this scheme were undermined by difficulties in establishing eligibility. Also, no extra funding for frontline services supporting victim survivors was announced.