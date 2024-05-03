'We need to look at ourselves': Magic coach seeks reaction in NPLW NNSW

Opposing coaches Nima Nikfarjam and Heath Whyte will be asking questions of their players as top-four contenders Broadmeadow and Charlestown do battle at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
Nikfarjam said "individuals need to take accountability" after second-placed Magic salvaged a 3-3 draw in a rescheduled catch-up clash with sixth-placed New Lambton at Speers Point on Wednesday night.
The defending champions twice trailed by two goals before snatching a point.
The "disappointing" performance came after Maitland ended Broadmeadow's unbeaten start with a 5-1 whitewash last Sunday and seized the competition lead.
The Magpies lead with 18 points, one ahead of Magic on 17.
"I'm very disappointed with the result and some individual performance," Nikfarjam said after Wednesday night's result.
"We need to look at ourselves. Individuals need to take accountability for their performance and we will just move on.
"Azzurri are in form. They've been playing good football and are pretty solid.
"We will give them the respect that they deserve but we have to switch on and get back to the way we've been playing and taking our chances."
While third-placed Azzurri (16 points) have not lost a competition game since their second outing, Whyte felt they must lift to take three points off Magic.
"We've proven when we adopt our style of football we look to be a much better team," Whyte said.
"Last few weeks, we've fallen a bit back into our old ways so we need to see a turnaround from that this weekend if we're going to be competitive against Magic."
The round-10 match at Lisle Carr Oval, set to kick off at 4pm on Saturday, is set to be the last this season for Imogene Tomasone. The Broadmeadow goalkeeper has told the club she will be stepping away for personal reasons.
Whyte said Azzurri were running "a bit thin" due to a spate of injuries with American attacker Jayna Fraser (knee) the latest to join the casualty ward.
Newcastle Olympic coach Craig Atkins was wary of an improving New Lambton, who they beat 6-1 in round three, ahead of their match at Darling Street Oval on Saturday (12.30pm).
"I thought they had some opportunities to wrap up the game [on Wednesday night], but still to get a draw against Broadmeadow is obviously a very creditable result," Atkins said.
"Obviously, Tara [Andrews] is very dangerous up front. She scored two crackers Wednesday night. She only needs a moment and she'll hurt you.
"Each team is improving. New Lambton definitely showed that Wednesday night."
On Sunday (4pm), leaders Maitland host seventh-placed Warners Bay and Adamstown travel to Taree to play Mid Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.