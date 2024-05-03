'She'll be a real focal point': Super W boost for Wildfires' starting side

Coach Anthony Eriksson expects Super W rookie Kyah Little to play an influential role in her return to the Hunter Wildfires' starting side when they host Western Sydney in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday.
The versatile 20-year-old made an impact off the bench in Hunter's 29-5 win over Campbelltown last weekend fresh from her debut Super W campaign with semi-finalists ACT.
Little, who was named on the bench for each of the Brumbies' matches, will start at 10 for the Wildfires' round-four clash with the Two Blues at No.2 Sportsground (1pm).
"She brings her calm head and kicking game experience from Super W to help guide the girls around the park," Eriksson said.
"She went on about 20 minutes into the first half against Campbelltown and she made a big difference for us, straightened up our attack.
"This weekend, she'll be a real focal point for us and our attack, and moving forward through the weeks. She can really help with our kicking game and putting us in the right parts of the field that we need to attack from."
Little's Brumbies teammate Kate Holland is "off her feet" after starting every Super W game but is due to further boost the Wildfires with her return in round five.
"Those two make a big difference," Eriksson said.
"Just that experience alone, coming back in from that Super W campaign and being around that next level of players."
Ball control has been a focus this week as Hunter eyes a third successive win after also dispatching Gordon 34-5 in round two.
"We just tried to overplay our hand a bit too much [against Campbelltown], just trying to push that pass when we really needed to just put it under the arm and go to ground with it," Eriksson said.
"Defence was rock solid again. The effort is there. Even when we missed a tackle, our covering from the inside and out was great. We had pressure on the whole game.
"[Two Blues] are a pretty big team so we're going to have to be on the ball. We know we've got to get off that line and really put the pressure on when we don't have the ball."
In Hunter Rugby Women round four on Saturday, Hamilton are at home to Nelson Bay, Wanderers travel to Cooks Hill while Southern Beaches are away to University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.