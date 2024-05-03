Max Buderus makes early-season transfer between Newcastle RL clubs

WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams has welcomed extra depth in the halves with Max Buderus making an early-season transfer between Newcastle Rugby League clubs.
Just three weeks since playing round one for Western Suburbs, Buderus will wear the No.6 jersey for the Roos against the Northern Hawks at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
This week's move seems to suit both parties with Wyong five-eighth Kyle Tukapua (ankle) injured and Buderus stuck at Wests behind No.1 choice pair Luke Walsh and Will Smith.
"Max is on board and we've been lacking depth in that area. We're really excited and he's been great [at training] this week," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
Buderus will team up with fellow signing and halfback Bayden Searle.
"Two kids who have still got their best footy in front of them, but have played a few seasons in this comp. Hopefully he helps offload a bit of responsibility from Bayden," Williams said.
Wyong and the now visiting Hawks switched venues amid wet weather across the region with Williams saying, "every week's important, but you want to make the most of your home games".
Another change to the Newcastle RL draw was confirmed on Friday with Lyall Peacock Field deemed unfit for play, Macquarie v Souths postponed until May 18-19.
Cessnock Sportsground houses the Goannas and Maitland on Saturday, Wests and The Entrance on Sunday. Lakes are minus Dylan Phythian at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday.
