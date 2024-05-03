Tragic end to three-day search as woman's body found at Glenrock

A BODY has been found in a major three-day search for a woman missing in bushland at Lake Macquarie.
Police confirmed a body was found, believed to be missing 63-year-old woman Vicki Davey, at Glenrock State Conservation Area on Friday afternoon.
"About 12pm today ... the body of a woman was located near a waterway at Glenrock nature reserve at Kahibah," police said in a statement.
The grim discovery marks a tragic end to a three-day search from land and sky, which saw a large patch of bushland and coastline scoured for any sign of the missing woman.
Police said Ms Davey told a family member she was going for a walk at Glenrock at about lunchtime on Wednesday, but was not seen or heard from since.
Police found her vehicle and phone in a carpark off Burwood Road at the start of the Yuelerbah Walking Track, which sparked a multi-agency search at about 9pm.
Emergency services combed the bush and walking tracks throughout the night, on Thursday, and on Friday morning.
Specialist resources - like the police dog squad, mounted unit, PolAir, mountain and trail bikes, divers, rescue officers and an ATV - were deployed to Lake Macquarie to back officers on the ground.
Police were supported by crews from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS) and National Parks and Wildlife during the search.
Police thanked members of the public that helped comb walking tracks in the conservation area as they went about their usual routines on Thursday and Friday.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
More to come.
