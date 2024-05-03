Northstars imports keen to depart in style against 2023 champs

Imports Aiden Wagner and Matthieu Desautels will bid the Northstars farewell in a pair of home games that injured skipper Liam Manwarring has described as one of the club's "biggest tests of the year".
Wagner and Desautels will return to their respective home countries after this weekend's fixtures, having both played in the Northstars' opening six games.
Wagner, an American, has scored five goals and made 15 assists, while Desautels, a French-Canadian, has notched 11 assists.
"They've been really good for us; both great locker room guys and pretty high-end talent for this league," Manwarring said.
"Those guys have a lot of fire in the blood this weekend to show what they're made of."
Newcastle suffered their first and only loss this season last weekend, beaten 6-5 in a penalty shootout by Sydney Ice Dogs.
Manwarring said the loss was a result of fatigue after a lengthy trip to Canberra the night prior, where they beat the Brave (6-2).
"Last week was quite taxing ... The Canberra road trip is always such a tough one, you're up at seven [AM] and don't get home until three [AM]," he said. "But that's the first time we've won there in regulation time in, I think, seven years. So it was one of the biggest [recent] wins for the club."
In a boost for Saturday's clash with 2023 premiers Melbourne Mustangs, and Sunday's meeting with Sydney Bears, Ethan Hawes is set to return from Australian duty.
"It's good to have him back," Manwarring, who hopes to return from a partial MCL tear and two broken ribs next week, said.
"This weekend, I'd say, the biggest test of our season yet, if not one of the biggest tests of the year.
"We've had the reigning Goodall Cup champions coming in that have started the season off not as well as they'd expected, but there's a championship-culture there.
"And then to back it up against the Sydney Bears, who are always in the top four, it's a massive weekend for us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.