'We could be first': Wests aim higher amid strong start to HCPHL season

ALTHOUGH pleased with the opening lap of men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, Wests captain Chris Boyle can't help but think "we could be first".
The Rosellas (7 points) sit second on the competition ladder after playing against all five opponents, last weekend's 4-all draw with Souths and last month's 1-0 defeat from unbeaten leaders Gosford the only blemishes.
"It's one of those things where we're happy, but we could have had all wins," Boyle told the Newcastle Herald.
"Our draw with Souths we really should have won and the Gosford loss was just one of those days.
"It's our best start to a season in probably 20 years, who knows, but we could be first."
Wests face two-time defending premiers Norths, who are ranked fourth after opening this campaign 2-3, at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday (4pm). Gosford visit Tigers (2:30pm) in round six and third-ranked Maitland host Souths (3pm).
Women's competition resumes on Saturday and NIHC houses Tigers v Uni (1:45pm), Oxfords v Souths (4:15pm). Gosford are at home to Regals (2pm). Four outstanding matches are yet to be rescheduled, including a washed-out round from April 20.
MEN'S LADDER: Gosford 9; Wests 7; Maitland 6; Norths 4; Souths 3; Tigers 1.
WOMEN'S LADDER: Oxfords 6; Tigers 4; Regals, Gosford 3; University 2; Norah Head, Souths 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.