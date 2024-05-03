All aboard: Departures leave Jets in need of quality

THE retirement of Jason Hoffman and likely departure of Brandon O'Neill, Trent Buhagiar, Jason Barthomier, Carl Jenkinson and Lucas Mauragis has left Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton with a number of key holes to fill.
Stanton has been busy working in the background and is expected to confirm three recruits once the ownership takeover has been finalised.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Kosta Grozos, Lachy Bayliss, Archie Goodwin and Cal Timmins have offers in front of them. However, the future of Reno Piscopo, Daniel Stynes, Phil Cancar and Michael Weir is unclear.
The Jets, with an average age of just over 23, had the youngest squad in the A-League.
Of those departing, Italy-bound Buhagiar and Mauragis, who is headed to the Mariners, are the only players in their 20s.
Keeper Ryan Scott, at 28, is the most senior of the contracted players.
While the shot-stopper - and recipient the members play of the year award - was encouraged by the Jets' strong finish to the season, he said they "need a bit of quality".
"Hopefully, our ownership situation is finalised and we can attract a few players who will win games for us," said Scott, who completed the second most saves in the league with 121.
"We have the makings of good squad. A lot of players, although we are young, have another year of experience.
"We are going to need to bring in a few more experienced heads to replace the ones who have gone out."
The 10th-placed Jets were unbeaten in four of the last five games, highlighted by wins over Brisbane (2-1) and Sydney (3-1).
"I thought we really turned a corner towards the end of the season and hopefully we can take that momentum into next season and hit the ground running," Scott said.
"With the belief of the coaches and Newcastle fans getting around us, there is no reason why we can't take a big step next season and make the finals."
Scott, after playing one game in two seasons before joining the Jets, started every game this season.
"I got thrown a bit of a lifeline where I was at in my career," Scott said. "[Previous coach] Arthur Papas brought me up here, and I must thank him for showing that faith in me.
"I just came up and did my best. I started a bit slow in the Australia Cup but looking back, I'm very happy with how I went.
"Myself and some of the more senior members have a big role to play next season in taking over from Hoffy and Jenks, who have been great servants to the club and football in general.
"We have a job on our hands next year to keep bringing these young players through."
Scott, who has another year to run on his contract, has settled well in Newcastle but will return to Melbourne to catch up with family during the off-season.
"My first weekend in Newcastle, I didn't know anyone," Scott said. "I love the rugby league, so I went down to McDonald Jones Stadium and watched the Knights play the Roosters. I had a few beers up on the hill and met a couple of the locals.
"I'm pretty exhausted after the season. I want to get back to Melbourne and hang out with my family. Unwind, chill out and build the tank up to come back next season and do it all again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.