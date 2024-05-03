'40 tonne of sandbags': Hunter sports club's unique bonding session

KILLARNEY VALE coach Corey Shackleton hopes a session of sand-bagging proves a beneficial bonding exercise that can help the Bombers get off the mark on Saturday.
With the Central Coast inundated with rain, and fears of flooding around Tuggerah Lakes, the Bombers responded to a call from the State Emergency Service this week, loading "40 tonne of sandbags".
Players and officials of all ages got involved, much like they did in a similar period of wild weather during the 2022 season.
The Bombers went on to win the men's Black Diamond Cup premiership that year, and while Shackleton would love similar fortunes this campaign, he admits he would be happy just to get a win on the board in 2024.
The Bombers have lost to Warners Bay and Maitland, but the results haven't fully sounded alarm bells.
"I'm not sitting here thinking 'oh no, we're off the pace'," Shackleton said.
"0-2 is not a good start, but the competition is so tight - Terrigal is 0-2 as well.
"We've just got to aim up a bit better for four quarters."
Only about 10 players remain from Killarney Vale's 2022 side, after further exits after last season.
They travel to Cameron Park on Saturday to face Cardiff, who are 2-1 after suffering their first loss of 2024 to Warners Bay last week.
"It's going to be an arm-wrestle," Shackleton said. "They're the best side in the comp, on paper, Cardiff."
Elsewhere, Warners Bay travel to Maitland and Bateau Bay host Terrigal.
There's corresponding fixtures in the women's Black Diamond Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle also host Singleton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.