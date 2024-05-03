Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'40 tonne of sandbags': Hunter sports club's unique bonding session

MM
By Max McKinney
May 3 2024 - 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Killarney Vale Bombers got stuck into some volunteer sand-bagging earlier this week ahead of the heavy rain. Pictures Facebook
The Killarney Vale Bombers got stuck into some volunteer sand-bagging earlier this week ahead of the heavy rain. Pictures Facebook

KILLARNEY VALE coach Corey Shackleton hopes a session of sand-bagging proves a beneficial bonding exercise that can help the Bombers get off the mark on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.