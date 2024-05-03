Premier League inclusions as Nova target first win against unbeaten Norths

Norths and Nova will both benefit from some NSW Premier League firepower as they square off when Newcastle championship netball returns from a three-week break on Saturday.
Newcomers Norths, unbeaten in the opening two rounds, will have Central Coast shooting combination Imogen McCulloch and Abbie Gray available for the first time this season while Nova, chasing their first win, have Heart teammate Aela Streatfield.
All three have not played in the Newcastle competition yet this campaign due to Central Coast Heart restrictions.
Streatfield, a wing attack/goal attack, comes in for absent shooter Lucy Geise and Eliza Ginns steps up from Nova's opens side to replace circle defender Georgia McVey, who is unavailable.
"Aela will provide a bit of firepower down that end," Nova coach Katie Robinson said.
"She'll bring a bit of speed and youth into that shooting end, which we haven't had for a while."
While Norths, who replaced beaten grand finalists University of Newcastle, opened their season with wins over Souths and Waratah, Nova lost to five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance in a one-goal thriller and were beaten 44-38 by Souths.
Both sides are expected to be pushing for top-four spots.
"We've recognised we've probably had one really poor quarter of the eight we've played already, so we stay positive," Robinson said.
"We recognise that we've had a tough start but there are definitely things that we are doing really well on court, so no changes to how we're playing.
"No real adaptations to the opposition, just keeping the things we've been working on early in the season strong."
Norths coach Rian Hodges was looking forward to having a full shooting complement for the first time but expected a tough hit-out as they looked to remain unbeaten.
"Nova's strengths are all over the court," Hodges said.
"They're really fast. Laura [Glendenning] is back in the team and she's so athletic. Keely Mullins is back and she's always been hard to read. The feeders will have to be watching for her arms.
"They've always been tough competitors and we're looking forward to the challenge."
Also on Saturday, unbeaten Junction and West battle, Waratah face BNC and Kotara South play Lions. All games are at 2.30pm.
In Super Netball, the Giants are chasing their first win when they travel to Adelaide on Saturday while Sunshine Coast host the Mavericks. On Sunday, Queensland are in Melbourne facing the unbeaten Vixens and NSW Swifts host leaders Fever.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.