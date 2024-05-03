Newcastle Herald
Premier League inclusions as Nova target first win against unbeaten Norths

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 3 2024 - 5:00pm
Athletic attacking player Laura Glendenning in action for Nova this season. Picture by Marina Neil
Athletic attacking player Laura Glendenning in action for Nova this season. Picture by Marina Neil

Norths and Nova will both benefit from some NSW Premier League firepower as they square off when Newcastle championship netball returns from a three-week break on Saturday.

