Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Racing: Ramsey's Warrior set for SA Derby; Formosa's first group 1 shot

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 3 2024 - 7:38pm, first published 7:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer John Ramsey. Picture Scone Race Club
Trainer John Ramsey. Picture Scone Race Club

Scone trainer John Ramsey believes a wide gate should prove a blessing in disguise for Warialda Warrior and Newcastle jockey Darryl McLellan in the group 1 South Australian Derby (2500m) at Morphetville on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.