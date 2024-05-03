Hunter skipper fired up for heritage round

IT is date on the calendar that Hunter Wildfires co-captain Rob Puli'uvea circles the moment the Shute Shield draw is released.
Heritage round is a chance for players to celebrate their culture and recognise their background.
Anything but a win over Western Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday will "take the edge off" the day.
"We have been hosting Heritage Round for the past few years," said Puli'uvea, who has a Tongan background. "It is a celebration of who we are away from the field. It is driven by Sammy Kolo. She gets the boys on board and organises a lot of things behind the scenes around cultural performances and traditional food.
"Playing against Western Sydney, which has a large multicultural and Pacific Islander influence, will add to it. We knew they would get involved and enjoy the day for what it is.
"There will be a lot of passion out on the field."
The Wildfires have players from Tongan, Samoan, New Zealand, Fijian, English, Belgium, Scottish and Indigenous backgrounds.
A Samoan, Jonathan Toelupe, will make his run-on debut beside Puli'uvea in the second row against the Two Blues.
The 25-year-old has represented Samoa A and spent the preseason with Super Rugby side Moana Pasifika.
"He is aggressive, has great footwork at the line and is handy in the lineout," Puli'uvea said.
Spotted by Wildfires consultant and former Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel at a Pacific Island combine, Toelupe arrived in Newcastle a fortnight ago.
The Wildfires are light on for big forwards after injuries to Gabriele Venditti (ACL), Taufa Kinikini (foot), Ben Woods (turf toe), Tom Gore (shoulder). Alfie North (foot) and exit of Ngaruhe Jones.
The Wildfires are fresh from a confidence-boosting 38-19 triumph over Eastwood.
The introduction of Toelupe is the only change to the side, replacing Asi Lehauli. Nate De Thiery returns from international duty with Hong Kong on the bench.
The Two Blues are also coming off a win, beating Southern Districts away 31-26.
"It will be a battle of the packs and who can get on top in field position," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "The Two Blues are dangerous on the counter attack. They don't like getting turned around, but it needs to be a smart kick otherwise their back three punish you."
