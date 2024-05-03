NPL men's grand finals returning to Broadmeadow's Magic Park

The NPL men's grand finals will return to Broadmeadow's Magic Park for the first time since 2019, while Edgeworth's Jack McLaughlan Oval will host the inaugural promotion play-off.
Northern NSW Football was on Friday announcing this year's grand finals venues, which include Newcastle Olympic's Darling Street Oval for the NPL women's and girls' Premier Youth League deciders on Sunday, September 8. The first-grade match will be the finale at 5pm. The ground will also host the men's State Cup final on July 20.
The NPL men's first (3pm) and reserve grade (12pm) deciders will be on Saturday, September 7. The NPL promotion match will be on Saturday, August 31 at 3pm, after the second-division reserve grade grand final (12pm).
Magic Park was once the regular venue for the NPL men's grand final but last held it in 2019 when Edgeworth defeated Maitland 2-0. It has since been held at No.2 Sportsground and last year at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Maitland's Cooks Square Park will host the women's and girls' league cup deciders on May 19.
In the NNSWF boys' competitions, Lisle Carr Oval (Knockout Cup, July 28), Weston Park (Knockout Plate, July 27), CB Complex (PYL Div A, August 25), Fearnley Dawes Field (PYL Div B, August 24) and Adamstown Oval (PYL Div C, August 24) were selected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.