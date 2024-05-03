Newcastle Heraldsport
NPL men's grand finals returning to Broadmeadow's Magic Park

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 3 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
Edgeworth celebrate their 2-0 win over Maitland in the 2019 NPL men's grand final at Magic Park.
The NPL men's grand finals will return to Broadmeadow's Magic Park for the first time since 2019, while Edgeworth's Jack McLaughlan Oval will host the inaugural promotion play-off.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

