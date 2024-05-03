Newcastle Herald
Residents ignite campaign against basketball stadium proposal

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 4 2024 - 5:30am
Michelle Brown and Jacqui Rosewood are spearheading a community campaign against the proposed basketball stadium on Wallarah and Blackley ovals. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Traffic, flooding and loss of green space are among key concerns of residents who have ignited a campaign against the proposed new basketball stadium planned off Turton Road.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

