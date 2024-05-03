Residents ignite campaign against basketball stadium proposal

Traffic, flooding and loss of green space are among key concerns of residents who have ignited a campaign against the proposed new basketball stadium planned off Turton Road.
Newcastle Basketball has lodged an application to build Hunter Indoor Sports Centre across from McDonald Jones Stadium on Wallarah and Blackley ovals.
The first stage would include at least six courts, with an ultimate goal of 12, including a show court with 2400 seats. It will also feature a cafe, change rooms and high-performance training facilities.
Newcastle Basketball was awarded $25 million from the previous state government in 2019 to build a replacement facility for the ageing basketball stadium in Broadmeadow.
A proposal to build the stadium at Hillsborough was rejected in 2022, and Newcastle Basketball said it then worked with City of Newcastle to identify "the most appropriate site".
Surrounding residents say the stadium would cause residential streets to be used as rat runs and for parking.
"We all know how bad traffic is when a Knights game is on, but even when the [Lambton] Jaffas are training or when there's something big on at the hockey stadium, people park on the residential streets first because it's the easiest access," resident Michelle Brown said.
"Traffic is a big problem and they say the entry will be on Turton Road but people will go through the side roads."
Ms Brown acknowledged residents bought into an area near a major sports stadium, but said Knights and Jets games were generally once a fortnight for a few hours, while the basketball stadium would operate seven days a week, 7am to 10pm.
A transport assessment addressing traffic and parking in surrounding streets will be lodged with the application.
Newcastle Basketball said the assessment showed day-to-day usage of the complex would have minimal impact on traffic flows.
"The centre will be accessed off Turton Road, with left turn in and left turn out only, to minimise disruption to existing traffic, and to ensure vehicles are away from Lambton High School," Newcastle Basketball chair Erica James said.
The proposal has allocated 19 car spaces per court, plus additional allowances, and Newcastle Basketball is working with Venues NSW to co-use the McDonald Jones Stadium car park for larger events.
"To provide an idea of how 'large' these events would be, the show court can accommodate 2400 spectators, compared to the 33,000 who can attend a Knights game at McDonald Jones Stadium," Ms James said.
Another resident Jacqui Rosewood, said flooding was an issue, but the grass on the ovals absorbed a lot of water, but these would be concreted over.
"Last year I got rejected from three different insurers for flooding cover," she said. "What impact is a basketball stadium going to have on the storm water drain?"
Newcastle Basketball said flood modelling had been completed and design measures identified to ensure a "negligible impact on surrounding and downstream areas".
"The proposed car park design has been developed to assist with managing flood impact, and placement of the buildings mitigates impact on surrounding properties," Ms James said.
The council said it gave feedback to the NSW planning department on traffic and flooding, and what will need to be done to address these issues.
Ms Brown said the loss of green space was another big concern.
"We are so short of green space," she said. "The council hammer on about green space and the state government have a green space strategy, so it's contradicting."
Western Suburbs Junior Cricket Club has also this week raised its objection to the development.
"While we appreciate the need for improved facilities for Newcastle Basketball, we unequivocally oppose the loss of our cherished cricket grounds and green space," the club posted on Facebook.
Newcastle's councils 2020 Strategic Sports Plan identified Wallarah and Blackley ovals as public fields that were "significantly underutilised" based on usage data from 2019.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the fields were flood prone and wet weather had made them unusable for 455 days in the past three years.
But Ms Brown said the fields were very well used.
"The residents know how often they are used," she said. "My kids play there three times a week, so we just don't know where the information about underutilisation is coming from."
The council said there was "significant" field space within two kilometres of the site, including Kentish, Ford and Harker ovals, all within 500 metres.
"Should the NSW government approve Hunter Indoor Sports Centre at Wallarah and Blackley ovals, then we will upgrade nearby sporting fields to ensure that no sporting clubs are inconvenienced by the construction of the indoor sports centre," the spokesperson said.
"This will include improved drainage, lighting and female friendly amenities."
Newcastle Basketball said the sports centre master plan included about 6000 square metres of open space, which will be available to schools and the local community.
Ms Rosewood said there was "a lot of distress in the community" about the development.
"I feel like we've had no leadership on this whatsoever," she said. "How much can you put into one area? And why is Hunter Park not being considered?"
The matter has become another point of conflict between Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, whose electorate the site sits in, and City of Newcastle.
"I have had immense concerns about the site of this proposed stadium from the word go when it was announced three days prior to the NSW election," Ms Hornery said.
"I fully support basketball having their stadium built in a reasonable location and I have previously suggested the planned Hunter Park precinct as an alternative site. I also understand Newcastle council had previously suggested the Astra Street, Shortland site that has been remediated.
"I would strongly encourage council to go back to the drawing table and identify a site that actually makes sense and will not cause so much detrimental impact on nearby residents."
The project has been elevated to a state significant development, meaning the state government can intervene.
Newcastle Basketball said a condition of the $25 million was that the money could not be used to buy land. She said the current site has been earmarked for high density housing.
"Our only option was to source a parcel of state-owned Crown land," Ms James said.
"With this in mind, we worked with Newcastle City Council to identify the most appropriate site and the proposed location is, beyond question, that site."
Residents who wrote to their ward councillors about the development have received replies saying the council does not own the site, is not funding the proposal and is not the decision maker.
The City of Newcastle spokesperson said council staff met a "handful" of times in late 2022 and early 2023 with Newcastle Basketball after being approached by the NSW government to identify a potential location for a new basketball centre.
"At those meetings, we stressed that any development should be designed to benefit as many sporting codes as possible, including wheelchair and women's sports," the spokesperson said.
"During meetings with the proponents we highlighted various considerations for any future development on this site."
A community petition opposing the development has attracted 800 signatures, while 1500 people have signed a change.org petition.
The residents have also been in contact with community members of Hillsborough, who successfully fought to stop the basketball stadium being built in their suburb.
Placards have been created saying "save our parks", but signs that were attached to fencing around Blackley Oval have been removed by the council.
"City of Newcastle does not permit signs to be erected on community land without approval," the council spokesperson said.
Ms Rosewood said the community was trying to make as many people aware as possible about their concerns.
"Some people in the community didn't even know about it," she said.
"So we've made a web page, an Instagram page, we've had ladies in their 70s and 80s handing out flyers.
"There's a lot of community activism."
Ms James said the basketball association appreciated the concerns of local residents and is committed to working with them to address the issues.
