Nova Team Australia claim national win at Small Business Champion Awards Advertising Feature

Nova Team Australia, a locally-owned manufacturing company, has triumphed at the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards, receiving the prestigious Business Growth Award - a testament to their remarkable journey over the past decade.

Based in Beresfield, Nova Team has established itself as a leading provider of shower screens, joinery, wardrobes, kitchens and more. Their commitment to quality craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service has garnered widespread acclaim throughout the Newcastle, Central Coast, Hunter Valley, Port Stephens, and North Coast regions.

At the heart of Nova Team Australia beats the spirit of family and community. With a workforce consisting of close-knit teams, many of whom are family members or lifelong friends, the company fosters a warm loving environment that transcends the traditional workplace. This camaraderie and dedication to each other's success have undoubtedly contributed to the company's growth and success over the past 10 years.

Under the visionary leadership of directors Corbin Predebon, Kyle Predebon and Kris Morris, Nova Team has embarked on a journey of continuous improvement and expansion. Their bold decision-making and strategic vision have propelled the company to new heights, culminating in the establishment of their own factory in Beresfield, which not only provides ample space for innovation but also houses cutting-edge machinery and technology, enabling them to broaden their service offerings and take on larger projects with confidence.

But the journey of growth did not stop there. In a testament to their entrepreneurial spirit, Nova Team Australia recently ventured into new territory with the launch of Nova Team Electrical, their own electrical company. This expansion allows them to offer more comprehensive solutions to their clients, integrating electrical work into their services and enhancing the customer experience.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Nova Designer Coatings, a paint shop located in Coffs Harbour specialising in 2-pack polyurethane, underscores Nova Team Australia's commitment to excellence and innovation. By bringing painting services in-house, they gain greater control over quality and lead times, delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to their clients' needs.

As Nova Team Australia basks in the glow of their well-deserved success, they extend their heartfelt thanks to their dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive community. With a spirit of gratitude and determination, they look forward to the journey ahead, fuelled by a passion for excellence and a commitment to serving their clients with integrity and innovation