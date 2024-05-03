NPL: Broadmeadow look for attacking depth to cover loss of Bailey Wells

Broadmeadow hope to have star attacker Bailey Wells out for just Saturday's test against Valentine at CB Complex as they seek an appeal against his five-game ban and to end their losing run in the NPL men's competition.
Magic started the season with six wins but have fallen to leaders Lambton Jaffas (3-2) then Charlestown (2-0) in their past two games. The loss of Wells late in the Charlestown defeat to a red card for making contact with the referee rubbed salt into the wound for Broadmeadow, who sit second on 18 points - now nine points behind Jaffas after they thumped Maitland 5-0 midweek.
Magic did not take the Wells case to the Obvious Error Panel but they are set to have their appeal heard early next week, claiming the contact was accidental.
In the meantime, coach Jim Cresnar will look to the likes of Jayden Stewardson, Josh Benson, Tom Parkes and Angus McLeod to fill the void left by Wells. The quartet were bench players last week.
"He's very clever and I think he's probably the best player in the league at the moment, so he's very difficult to replace," Cresnar said of Wells, who trialled with Brisbane Roar last month.
"But at the same time it gives others an opportunity to showcase their skills. There's going to be a few changes in the squad, just to freshen up and to give others opportunities. We've got a pretty strong squad, so it's just a case of balancing that out.
"We've just got to be better in key moments. That's probably been our downfall the last two games."
The match at Croudace Bay looks the most likely round 10 game to get on, given showers are expected to continue over the weekend and the new sand-based pitch's excellent drainage.
Valentine have won two from three at the ground since its redevelopment and are fourth, just two points behind Magic and Charlestown. They went down 3-2 to Jaffas last week after being washed out the previous round, and coach Adam Hughes expected a sharper performance in the 5.30pm match.
"Last week there were a couple of errors that really cost us, and we haven't really done that in previous games - just a couple of little ones here and there," Hughes said.
"But we made some big mistakes and it's something we'll look to correct.
"That killed us, not having the momentum against Jaffas. They played the week before and we didn't get on. I think if we played the weekend before, we could have had Jaffas that week. But we didn't play anywhere near our level that first 15, 20 minutes and it cost us big time."
Also on Saturday, Maitland host Charlestown, New Lambton welcome Jaffas (2.30pm), Edgeworth travel to Cooks Hill and Olympic are at home against Adamstown (4.30pm). On Sunday, Lake Macquarie are away to Weston (2.30pm).
** The NPL men's grand finals will return to Magic Park for the first time since 2019, while Jack McLaughlan Oval will host the inaugural promotion play-off.
Northern NSW Football announced on Friday this year's grand finals venues, which include Darling Street Oval for the NPL women's and girls' Premier Youth League deciders on Sunday, September 8. First-grade will be the finale at 5pm. The ground will also host the men's State Cup on July 20.
The NPL men's first (3pm) and reserve grade (12pm) deciders will be on Saturday, September 7. The promotion match is on Saturday, August 31 at 3pm, after the second-division reserve grade grand final (12pm).
Magic Park was once the regular venue for the NPL men's grand final but last held it in 2019 when Edgeworth defeated Maitland 2-0. It has since been held at No.2 Sportsground and last year at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Maitland's Cooks Square Park will host the women's and girls' league cup deciders on May 19.
In the NNSWF boys' competitions, Lisle Carr Oval (Knockout Cup, July 28), Weston Park (Knockout Plate, July 27), CB Complex (PYL Div A, August 25), Fearnley Dawes Field (PYL Div B, August 24) and Adamstown Oval (PYL Div C, August 24) were selected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.