Newcastle Falcons release import, Aussie basketball legend to take over from departing GM

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Josh Morgan will scour the US college scene in search of a new import after Jai Smith was released from his contract.
In a further development late Friday, Newcastle Basketball is also searching for a new general manager after confirmation that Matt Neason will be leaving the organisation after less than 18 months in the role.
Former Opals coach and Australian Basketball legend Jan Stirling AM will act as interim boss for three months and be involved in appointing a replacement for Neason.
Smith, 20, arrived amid much excitement. The power forward played for the Sacremento Kings in the NBA Summer League and had a stint in the second tier G-League.
However, he struggled to have an impact at either end of the court in five games for the Falcons, averaging two points, four rebounds and one assist.
Smith, who is managed by the brother of Ben Simmons, former Newcastle Falcons junior Sean Tribe, will return to the US, where he is part of the Overtime Elite program.
"Jai struggled to get a handle on what we want to do at both ends of the court," Morgan said. "There wasn't a lot of the natural go and play. We weren't get much of either.
"He just wasn't the right fit. It became challenging from that point of view."
The US College season recently completed and Morgan hopes to find "someone available who can tick a few boxes".
"We are looking for a returning college player," Morgan said. "The pool is pretty limited considering we are after a certain type of player. They will most likely have to be a senior or have finished college.
"We have got until round nine. We will try and get it done as quick as possible. We are home a lot this month and need to get on a roll."
The Falcons (2-4) are fresh from a 15-point win over Penrith and host the Bankstown Bruins (3-3) at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
Australian Jai Smith stepped up for his American namesake against Penrith with nine points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.
"He was hampered by a calf before the game and we got as much out of him as we hoped," Morgan said. "He is an aggressive rebounder and had a couple of good stints. I'm confident he will develop into that stretch four we are after down the track."
Bankstown, after opening with three wins, have lost the past three games.
"They will be as hard as we make it," Morgan said. "If we defend really well, then it comes down to how we execute offensively. If we allow them to do what they want, it could be a long night.""
The Falcons women, led by star imports Nicole Munger and Oni Nichols, will be out to stretch their winning start to the season to seven games against the 11th placed Bruins (2-4).
Newcastle Basketball announced Neason would finish up on May 10 in a statement posted on their Facebook page.
"Matt joined the organisation in January 2023 and we acknowledge his enthusiasm and passion for basketball in the Newcastle region," the statement said. "We wish Matt all the best as he pursues further study.
"We are delighted to announce that Jan Stirling, AM will be joining us as interim GM. As one of the most highly decorated people in Australian basketball, Jan will be well known to many in our basketball community.
"A member of the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame and the FIBA Hall of Fame, Jan was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AO) for her contribution to sport as an elite coach, player and administrator. Jan will lead Newcastle Basketball for a period of three months while we conduct a comprehensive search for a new GM."
