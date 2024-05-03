Potty mouthed Wanderers halfback has red card for swearing overturned

CHARLES Fielder will line up for Wanderers against Hamilton at Hawkins Oval on Saturday after the halfback had a red card overturned by the judiciary.
Fielder was sent off in the 47th minute of Wanderers' 17-15 win over Merewether on Anzac Day after a verbal exchange with his opposite Rory Ryan in which he used obscene language.
He was charged with acting against the spirit of good sportsmanship. However, the judiciary on Wednesday night determined that the act of foul play did not warrant a red card.
The Hawks weren't as fortunate. Pat Teddy received a week for striking after the hooker and University prop Tom Taylor were sent off for fighting in the Hawks' 48-22 win. Taylor was deemed the aggressor and received a two-week suspension.
University's clash with Southern Beaches on Saturday has been postponed after Bernie Curran Oval and Ernie Calland Field were closed due to the state of the ground.
The grand final reply between Merewether and Maitland at Townson Oval is the only game to proceed as scheduled.
"The covers have been on the cricket pitch all week and the rest of the ground drains pretty well," Merewether coach Tony Munro said.
The Greens, still stinging after going down to a 12-man Wanderers, have moved Rhys Bray from inside centre to the side of the scrum, with Will Schmedz the new 12.
"It was an experiment that we tried," Munro said. "Will Schmetz has played most of his career in the centres. He only moved to breakaway a couple of years ago. He has good skills and at 28 he is a bit mature. He will give us a voice and a game manager."
Munro said the Greens had benefited from the nine days between games.
"It was good for our blokes to reflect on the loss," Munro said. "When we went through the video, they realised how many dumb mistakes we made. We change two or three of those plays and it's a different game. It was just our game management."
Maitland beat Merewether 32-26 in the grand final last season - their first premiership since 1999 - and have opened the season with three straight wins.
"Last year is last year," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "We have a pretty similar crew but they are a different side.
'It will be a good challenge against a different looking Merewether. They have good on-ballers across the paddock, especially after moving a couple of back-rowers to the centres. It increases the urgency to secure your own football at the breakdown. They have the ability to turn the ball over pretty quick."
