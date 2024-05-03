Newcastle Herald
Potty mouthed Wanderers halfback has red card for swearing overturned

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 4 2024 - 8:25am, first published 6:30am
Wanderers halfback Charles Fielder will line up against Hamilton on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wanderers halfback Charles Fielder will line up against Hamilton on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CHARLES Fielder will line up for Wanderers against Hamilton at Hawkins Oval on Saturday after the halfback had a red card overturned by the judiciary.

